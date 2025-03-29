Revival w/ Phil: 2025-03-29

Written by on March 29, 2025

  1. Paul Desmond & Jim Hall – O Gato (alternate take)
  2. The Staple Singers – Respect Yourself
  3. Corinne Bailey Rae – Since I’ve Been Loving You
  4. Quincy Jones – A Taste of Honey bossa
  5. The Altons – Del Cielo Te Cuido
  6. Petula Clark – Colour My World
  7. k.d. lang – Constant Craving
  8. The Platters – My Prayer
  9. Bill Laurance – House of the Rising Sun
  10. Yoko Kanno – 竜宮小僧のうた – Ryugukozou
  11. Madison Cunningham – Hold On
  12. Tamba Trio – Sу Danзo Samba
  13. Béla Fleck – Rhapsody in Blue(grass)
  14. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Espérance (feat. Mamani Keïta)
  15. Clare Fischer – Morning
  16. Patty Griffin – Be Careful
  17. Ernest Ranglin – You Won’t See Me
  18. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – I’ll Still Be True
  19. Linda Ronstadt – Silver Threads And Golden Needles
  20. Zaz – J’ai tant escamoté
  21. Billy Taylor Trio – I Could Have Danced All Night
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Great Unwash3d: 2025-03-29

Previous post

Oscillate Wildly: 2025-03-29

Current track

Title

Artist