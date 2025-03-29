Revival w/ Phil: 2025-03-29

- Paul Desmond & Jim Hall – O Gato (alternate take)
- The Staple Singers – Respect Yourself
- Corinne Bailey Rae – Since I’ve Been Loving You
- Quincy Jones – A Taste of Honey bossa
- The Altons – Del Cielo Te Cuido
- Petula Clark – Colour My World
- k.d. lang – Constant Craving
- The Platters – My Prayer
- Bill Laurance – House of the Rising Sun
- Yoko Kanno – 竜宮小僧のうた – Ryugukozou
- Madison Cunningham – Hold On
- Tamba Trio – Sу Danзo Samba
- Béla Fleck – Rhapsody in Blue(grass)
- Les Amazones d’Afrique – Espérance (feat. Mamani Keïta)
- Clare Fischer – Morning
- Patty Griffin – Be Careful
- Ernest Ranglin – You Won’t See Me
- Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – I’ll Still Be True
- Linda Ronstadt – Silver Threads And Golden Needles
- Zaz – J’ai tant escamoté
- Billy Taylor Trio – I Could Have Danced All Night
