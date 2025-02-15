Revival w/ Phil: 2025-02-15

- The Altons – Waiting
- Emily D’Angelo & Jonas Niederstadt – Freeman: Cold Blows the Wind (Arr. D’Angelo for Voice, Synth and Bass)
- The Andrews Sisters – You Too, You Too
- Sylvia Telles – Só em Teus Braços
- Anna B Savage – Lighthouse
- Sierra Ferrell – Lighthouse
- The Terem Quartet – Old Carousel
- Anne Shelton – I’ll Be Seeing You
- Ella Fitzgerald – Bewitched
- The Cinematic Orchestra – Arrival Of The Birds
- Royce Martin – Bethena
- Delaney & Bonnie & Friends – Groupie (Superstar)
- Lou Rawls & Les McCann – Willow Weep for Me
- Dusty Springfield – Stay Awhile
- Petula Clark – I Know a Place
- Jon Batiste – Ode To Joyful
- Madeleine Peyroux – To Love You All Over Again
- Juana Aguirre – lo divino
- Richard Galliano – Tangaria
- Lalo Schifrin – The Human Fly
- Marina Albero – First Step of the Journey (feat. Amina Scott, Pedro Segundo & Rex Gregory)
