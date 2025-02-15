Revival w/ Phil: 2025-02-15

Written by on February 15, 2025

  1. The Altons – Waiting
  2. Emily D’Angelo & Jonas Niederstadt – Freeman: Cold Blows the Wind (Arr. D’Angelo for Voice, Synth and Bass)
  3. The Andrews Sisters – You Too, You Too
  4. Sylvia Telles – Só em Teus Braços
  5. Anna B Savage – Lighthouse
  6. Sierra Ferrell – Lighthouse
  7. The Terem Quartet – Old Carousel
  8. Anne Shelton – I’ll Be Seeing You
  9. Ella Fitzgerald – Bewitched
  10. The Cinematic Orchestra – Arrival Of The Birds
  11. Royce Martin – Bethena
  12. Delaney & Bonnie & Friends – Groupie (Superstar)
  13. Lou Rawls & Les McCann – Willow Weep for Me
  14. Dusty Springfield – Stay Awhile
  15. Petula Clark – I Know a Place
  16. Jon Batiste – Ode To Joyful
  17. Madeleine Peyroux – To Love You All Over Again
  18. Juana Aguirre – lo divino
  19. Richard Galliano – Tangaria
  20. Lalo Schifrin – The Human Fly
  21. Marina Albero – First Step of the Journey (feat. Amina Scott, Pedro Segundo & Rex Gregory)
