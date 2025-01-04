Revival w/ Phil: 2025-01-04

Written by on January 4, 2025

  1. K.D. Lang – Reminiscing
  2. Pepé Jaramillo – The Fool On The Hill
  3. Bill Laurance & The Untold Orchestra – Cables Rewired (Orchestral Rearrangement)
  4. The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
  5. Caetano Veloso – Terra
  6. Nina Simone – You’ve Got To Learn (Live)
  7. Hugh Masekela – Stimela [Coal Train]
  8. The Smile – Tiptoe
  9. Melody Gardot – If You Love Me
  10. Tony Joe White – Tobacco Road /dead End Street
  11. Bill Frisell – Sometime Around 10:30 Monday Morning…
  12. Peggy Lee and George Shearing – Always True to You in My Fashion
  13. Buika – La niebla
  14. Béla Fleck – Djorolen
  15. Great Grandpa – Kid
  16. Sigur Rós – Fyrsta ferð
  17. Lucia Fumero – Lo que yo en tus ojos veo (feat. Martín Leiton)
  18. Les Double Six – Moanin’ (La Complainte Du Bagnard)
  19. Niklas Paschburg – If
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Great Unwash3d: 2025-01-04

Previous post

Oscillate Wildly: 2025-01-04

Current track

Title

Artist