Revival w/ Phil: 2025-01-04

- K.D. Lang – Reminiscing
- Pepé Jaramillo – The Fool On The Hill
- Bill Laurance & The Untold Orchestra – Cables Rewired (Orchestral Rearrangement)
- The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
- Caetano Veloso – Terra
- Nina Simone – You’ve Got To Learn (Live)
- Hugh Masekela – Stimela [Coal Train]
- The Smile – Tiptoe
- Melody Gardot – If You Love Me
- Tony Joe White – Tobacco Road /dead End Street
- Bill Frisell – Sometime Around 10:30 Monday Morning…
- Peggy Lee and George Shearing – Always True to You in My Fashion
- Buika – La niebla
- Béla Fleck – Djorolen
- Great Grandpa – Kid
- Sigur Rós – Fyrsta ferð
- Lucia Fumero – Lo que yo en tus ojos veo (feat. Martín Leiton)
- Les Double Six – Moanin’ (La Complainte Du Bagnard)
- Niklas Paschburg – If
