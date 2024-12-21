Revival w/ Phil: 2024-12-21

Written by on December 21, 2024

  1. Aaron Sachs – If You Are but a Dream
  2. Lila Downs – Cruz de Olvido
  3. Bill Perkins – Baia
  4. Sarah Jarosz – Hometown
  5. Caterina Valente – Quién Será
  6. Bebo Valdez & His Orchestra – Aquellos Ojos Verdes
  7. Charanga Cakewalk – Belleza
  8. Iron & Wine – Resurrection Fern
  9. Dave Pike – Melvalita
  10. Junior Well’s Chicago Blues Band – Snatch It Back And Hold It
  11. Don Elliott – Straits of Mcclellan
  12. Karrin Allyson – Flor de Lis (feat. Vitor Gonçalves, Harvie S, Yotam Silberstein & Rafael Barata)
  13. Emily D’Angelo – McPeake: Wild Mountain Thyme
  14. The Paragons – Yellow Bird
  15. Gaby Moreno – Quizás, Quizás, Quizás
  16. Robyn Hitchcock – Waterloo Sunset
  17. Gare du Nord – L’ Hôtel Beat
  18. Bill Frisell etc – In A Box Not Far From Ours…
  19. Gato Barbieri – Return – Tango (La Vuelta)
  20. k.d. lang – Hain’t It Funny
  21. Gotan Project – Érase Una Vez
  22. Michel Legrand – Padam, Padam (Instrumental)
  23. Tommy McCook & The Skatalites – Silver Dollar
  24. Jungle – Good At Breaking Hearts (feat. Jnr Williams & 33.3)
  25. Waldeck – Rio Grande
  26. Monica Martin – Go Easy, Kid
