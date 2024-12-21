Revival w/ Phil: 2024-12-21

- Aaron Sachs – If You Are but a Dream
- Lila Downs – Cruz de Olvido
- Bill Perkins – Baia
- Sarah Jarosz – Hometown
- Caterina Valente – Quién Será
- Bebo Valdez & His Orchestra – Aquellos Ojos Verdes
- Charanga Cakewalk – Belleza
- Iron & Wine – Resurrection Fern
- Dave Pike – Melvalita
- Junior Well’s Chicago Blues Band – Snatch It Back And Hold It
- Don Elliott – Straits of Mcclellan
- Karrin Allyson – Flor de Lis (feat. Vitor Gonçalves, Harvie S, Yotam Silberstein & Rafael Barata)
- Emily D’Angelo – McPeake: Wild Mountain Thyme
- The Paragons – Yellow Bird
- Gaby Moreno – Quizás, Quizás, Quizás
- Robyn Hitchcock – Waterloo Sunset
- Gare du Nord – L’ Hôtel Beat
- Bill Frisell etc – In A Box Not Far From Ours…
- Gato Barbieri – Return – Tango (La Vuelta)
- k.d. lang – Hain’t It Funny
- Gotan Project – Érase Una Vez
- Michel Legrand – Padam, Padam (Instrumental)
- Tommy McCook & The Skatalites – Silver Dollar
- Jungle – Good At Breaking Hearts (feat. Jnr Williams & 33.3)
- Waldeck – Rio Grande
- Monica Martin – Go Easy, Kid
