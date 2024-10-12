Revival w/ Phil: 2024-10-12

- Wes Montgomery – Canadian Sunset
- Yoko Kanno – Yoko Kanno
- Madison Cunningham – In My Life
- Gaby Moreno – I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight
- Quarteto em Cy – Chega de Saudade
- Lee Ritenour, Dave Grusin – Water To Drink [Agua De Beber]
- Quarteto em Cy – Dindi
- Bill Frisell – Overture (My Old Kentucky Home)
- Bill Frisell – I Got Off The Plane Around Midnight…
- Oscar Moore Quartet – The Nearness Of You
- Al Caiola – Space Guitar Sounds
- Oscar Peterson Trio – Begin The Beguine
- Kris Kristofferson – Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends [Demo Recording, Circa 1970]
- Gretchen Wilson – Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down
- Rita Payés & Elisabeth Roma – Porque llorax blanca niña
- Rachel Grimes – The Flowering of Ayurveda
- Chet Baker – Look for the Silver Lining
- Smokey Robinson & the Miracles – Ain’t It Baby
- Staple Singers – Long Walk To DC
- Bill Frisell – At The Airport Newsstand
- Bill Frisell – Rambler
- Wynton Marsalis – Stardust
Reader's opinions