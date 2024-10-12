Revival w/ Phil: 2024-10-12

Written by on October 12, 2024

  1. Wes Montgomery – Canadian Sunset
  2. Yoko Kanno – Yoko Kanno
  3. Madison Cunningham – In My Life
  4. Gaby Moreno – I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight
  5. Quarteto em Cy – Chega de Saudade
  6. Lee Ritenour, Dave Grusin – Water To Drink [Agua De Beber]
  7. Quarteto em Cy – Dindi
  8. Bill Frisell – Overture (My Old Kentucky Home)
  9. Bill Frisell – I Got Off The Plane Around Midnight…
  10. Oscar Moore Quartet – The Nearness Of You
  11. Al Caiola – Space Guitar Sounds
  12. Oscar Peterson Trio – Begin The Beguine
  13. Kris Kristofferson – Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends [Demo Recording, Circa 1970]
  14. Gretchen Wilson – Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down
  15. Rita Payés & Elisabeth Roma – Porque llorax blanca niña
  16. Rachel Grimes – The Flowering of Ayurveda
  17. Chet Baker – Look for the Silver Lining
  18. Smokey Robinson & the Miracles – Ain’t It Baby
  19. Staple Singers – Long Walk To DC
  20. Bill Frisell – At The Airport Newsstand
  21. Bill Frisell – Rambler
  22. Wynton Marsalis – Stardust
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Great Unwash3d: 2024-10-12

Previous post

Oscillate Wildly: 2024-10-12

Current track

Title

Artist