Revival w/ Phil: 2024-08-17

- Arooj Aftab – Na Gul
- Al Green – The Letter
- Joan Armatrading – Warm Love
- Andrew Bird , Alan Hampton & Ted Poor – I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face
- Lizzy McAlpine – Staying
- Benny Goodman & Helen Forrest – Oh! Look At Me Now
- Madeleine Peyroux – Let’s Walk
- Chick Corea & Hiromi – Fool on the Hill
- Melody Gardot – Baby I’m A Fool
- Dave Pell – Like Young
- Natalia Lafourcade – Lo Que Construimos (Versión Reggae)
- Kristin Berardi & Sam Anning – Aloft
- Nick Waterhouse – It Was The Style
- Les Paul & Mary Ford – Tiger Rag
- Os Mutantes – Hey Boy
- Mel Tormé – Comin’ Home Baby!
- Penguin Cafe Orchestra – White Mischief
- Melissa Carper – From What I Recall
- Ennio Morricone – Hurry To Me
- Michel Legrand – Chanson D’angela
- Paolo Fresu , Richard Galliano & Jan Lundgren – The Windmills of Your Mind
- Yoko Kanno – 夏のイカ
