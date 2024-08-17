Revival w/ Phil: 2024-08-17

Written by on August 17, 2024

  1. Arooj Aftab – Na Gul
  2. Al Green – The Letter
  3. Joan Armatrading – Warm Love
  4. Andrew Bird , Alan Hampton & Ted Poor – I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face
  5. Lizzy McAlpine – Staying
  6. Benny Goodman & Helen Forrest – Oh! Look At Me Now
  7. Madeleine Peyroux – Let’s Walk
  8. Chick Corea & Hiromi – Fool on the Hill
  9. Melody Gardot – Baby I’m A Fool
  10. Dave Pell – Like Young
  11. Natalia Lafourcade – Lo Que Construimos (Versión Reggae)
  12. Kristin Berardi & Sam Anning – Aloft
  13. Nick Waterhouse – It Was The Style
  14. Les Paul & Mary Ford – Tiger Rag
  15. Os Mutantes – Hey Boy
  16. Mel Tormé – Comin’ Home Baby!
  17. Penguin Cafe Orchestra – White Mischief
  18. Melissa Carper – From What I Recall
  19. Ennio Morricone – Hurry To Me
  20. Michel Legrand – Chanson D’angela
  21. Paolo Fresu , Richard Galliano & Jan Lundgren – The Windmills of Your Mind
  22. Yoko Kanno – 夏のイカ
