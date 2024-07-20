Revival w/ Phil: 2024-07-20

- Cal Tjader & Eddie Palmieri – Yellow Days
- Louis Jordan – How Long Must I Wait For You?
- Ideal Woman Celeste 3:44 Not Your Muse – Ideal Woman
- Chet Atkins – Black Mountain Rag
- Daniel Lanois & Rocco DeLuca – Three Hills
- Peter, Paul & Mary – Rolling Home
- Etta James – Someone To Watch Over Me
- Petula Clark – I Couldn’t Live Without Your Love
- Jonathon Baptiste – Moon River
- Sheila E. – Bemba Colorá (feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar)
- Lalo Schifrin – Return To Trieste
- Stephane Grappelli – Star Eyes
- Nora Brown & Stephanie Coleman – Twin Sisters
- Zaz – La complainte de la butte
- Rosie Tucker – Me Minus One Atom
- Imelda May – End Of The World
- Swingle Singers with The Modern Jazz Quartet – When I Am Laid In Earth (Dido’S Lament)
- Piero Umiliani – Vita cittadina
- The Three Sounds – Charade
- Rhiannon Giddens – Who Are You Dreaming Of
- Carla Patullo – We Remember
- Robert Parker – Barefootin’
- Dionne Warwick – Do You Know The Way To San Jos
- Dionne Warwick – Message to Michael
- Richard Marino & His Orchestra – Gone with the Wind
- Laufey – From The Start
- Scud Mountain Boys – Please Mr. Please
- Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – En La Oscuridad
- Ximo Tebar – Laura
