Revival w/ Phil: 2024-07-20

Written by on July 20, 2024

  1. Cal Tjader & Eddie Palmieri – Yellow Days
  2. Louis Jordan – How Long Must I Wait For You?
  3. Ideal Woman Celeste 3:44 Not Your Muse – Ideal Woman
  4. Chet Atkins – Black Mountain Rag
  5. Daniel Lanois & Rocco DeLuca – Three Hills
  6. Peter, Paul & Mary – Rolling Home
  7. Etta James – Someone To Watch Over Me
  8. Petula Clark – I Couldn’t Live Without Your Love
  9. Jonathon Baptiste – Moon River
  10. Sheila E. – Bemba Colorá (feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar)
  11. Lalo Schifrin – Return To Trieste
  12. Stephane Grappelli – Star Eyes
  13. Nora Brown & Stephanie Coleman – Twin Sisters
  14. Zaz – La complainte de la butte
  15. Rosie Tucker – Me Minus One Atom
  16. Imelda May – End Of The World
  17. Swingle Singers with The Modern Jazz Quartet – When I Am Laid In Earth (Dido’S Lament)
  18. Piero Umiliani – Vita cittadina
  19. The Three Sounds – Charade
  20. Rhiannon Giddens – Who Are You Dreaming Of
  21. Carla Patullo – We Remember
  22. Robert Parker – Barefootin’
  23. Dionne Warwick – Do You Know The Way To San Jos
  24. Dionne Warwick – Message to Michael
  25. Richard Marino & His Orchestra – Gone with the Wind
  26. Laufey – From The Start
  27. Scud Mountain Boys – Please Mr. Please
  28. Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – En La Oscuridad
  29. Ximo Tebar – Laura
