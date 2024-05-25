Revival w/ Phil: 2024-05-25

Written by on May 25, 2024

  1. Patrick Watson – Perfect Day (Piano Komorebi Version)
  2. Mike McGinnis +9 – Concerto for Clarinet and Combo: 1st Movement
  3. Mike LeDonne and Eric Alexander – Bridge Over Troubled Water (feat. Peter Bernstein)
  4. Angel Olsen – Chasing The Sun
  5. Madison Cunningham – So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright
  6. Joni Mitchell – Hejira
  7. Art of Noise – Peter Gunn [Extended Version] (feat. Duane Eddy)
  8. Aretha Franklin – Precious Lord, Take my Hand / You’ve Got a Friend
  9. Hank Williams – Ramblin’ Man
  10. Guy Clark – The Randall Knife`
  11. Van Morrison – (Straight To Your Heart) Like A Cannon Ball
  12. Arthur Jeffes – Goldfinch Yodel
  13. Stella Donnely – Perth to Melbourne
  14. Nathalie Joachim – Kanpe anba solèy
  15. Nora Brown – Hop Light Ladies
  16. Norah Jones – I Just Wanna Dance
  17. Béla Fleck – Bamako
  18. Keb’ Mo’ – Family Affair
  19. Judy Garland – All I Do Is Dream Of You (outtake) – stereo
  20. Dusty Springfield – I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself
  21. Björk – Sorrowful Soil
  22. Pauline Croze – Tita
  23. Nick Waterhouse – Hands On The Clock
  24. Peggy Lee – Everthing’s Movin’ To Fast
  25. Barney Kessel – A Foggy Day
