Revival w/ Phil: 2024-05-25

- Patrick Watson – Perfect Day (Piano Komorebi Version)
- Mike McGinnis +9 – Concerto for Clarinet and Combo: 1st Movement
- Mike LeDonne and Eric Alexander – Bridge Over Troubled Water (feat. Peter Bernstein)
- Angel Olsen – Chasing The Sun
- Madison Cunningham – So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright
- Joni Mitchell – Hejira
- Art of Noise – Peter Gunn [Extended Version] (feat. Duane Eddy)
- Aretha Franklin – Precious Lord, Take my Hand / You’ve Got a Friend
- Hank Williams – Ramblin’ Man
- Guy Clark – The Randall Knife`
- Van Morrison – (Straight To Your Heart) Like A Cannon Ball
- Arthur Jeffes – Goldfinch Yodel
- Stella Donnely – Perth to Melbourne
- Nathalie Joachim – Kanpe anba solèy
- Nora Brown – Hop Light Ladies
- Norah Jones – I Just Wanna Dance
- Béla Fleck – Bamako
- Keb’ Mo’ – Family Affair
- Judy Garland – All I Do Is Dream Of You (outtake) – stereo
- Dusty Springfield – I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself
- Björk – Sorrowful Soil
- Pauline Croze – Tita
- Nick Waterhouse – Hands On The Clock
- Peggy Lee – Everthing’s Movin’ To Fast
- Barney Kessel – A Foggy Day
