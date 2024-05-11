Revival w/ Phil: 2024-05-11

- Quincy Jones – Serenata
- Joel Ross – central park west
- Anna B Savage – The Orange
- Silvana Estrada – Clandestina
- The Melodions – Rivers Of Babylon
- Jon Batiste – UNTIL
- Tenorio JR – Nebulosa
- Julie London – Midnight Sun
- Calexico – Untitled III
- Roomful Of Teeth – To Sound
- Julia Lee – When A Woman Loves A Man
- Sigur Rós – Varúð
- Andre Previn, Joe Pass and Ray Brown – I Got It Bad And That Ain’t Good
- Maurizio Geri Swingtet – Crapa Pelata
- Mezzrow-Bechet Septet – House Party
- Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop – Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
- Barney Kessel – A Foggy Day
- Les Amazones d’Afrique – Espérance (feat. Mamani Keïta)
- Holly Cole – Walk Away
- Joel Ross – Freda’s Disposition
