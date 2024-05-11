Revival w/ Phil: 2024-05-11

Written by on May 11, 2024

  1. Quincy Jones – Serenata
  2. Joel Ross – central park west
  3. Anna B Savage – The Orange
  4. Silvana Estrada – Clandestina
  5. The Melodions – Rivers Of Babylon
  6. Jon Batiste – UNTIL
  7. Tenorio JR – Nebulosa
  8. Julie London – Midnight Sun
  9. Calexico – Untitled III
  10. Roomful Of Teeth – To Sound
  11. Julia Lee – When A Woman Loves A Man
  12. Sigur Rós – Varúð
  13. Andre Previn, Joe Pass and Ray Brown – I Got It Bad And That Ain’t Good
  14. Maurizio Geri Swingtet – Crapa Pelata
  15. Mezzrow-Bechet Septet – House Party
  16. Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop – Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
  17. Barney Kessel – A Foggy Day
  18. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Espérance (feat. Mamani Keïta)
  19. Holly Cole – Walk Away
  20. Joel Ross – Freda’s Disposition
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-05-12

Previous post

Oscillate Wildly: 2024-05-11

Current track

Title

Artist