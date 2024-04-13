Revival w/ Phil: 2024-04-13

- Eumir Deodato – Also sprach Zarathustra
- Gaby Moreno – Juegos y Miedos (Acústico)
- Rita Payés & Elisabeth Roma – Caricias / Esta montaña de enfrente
- Jane Siberry – The Water Is Wide
- Etta Jones – Don’t Go to Strangers
- Juana Molina – ¡Que llueva! (Remastered)
- Carlos Lyra – Gosto de Você
- Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – The Bathtub
- Chuck Willis – Hang Up My Rock And roll Shoes
- Lowland Hum – Albatross
- Samara Joy – I’m Confessin’ (That I Love You)
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Goodbye Mary
- Richard Galliano – In a Sentimental Mood
- Tamba Trio – Mas Que Nada
- Celeste – It’s All Right (From “Soul”/Duet Version)
- The Magnetic Fields – Abigail, Belle of Kilronan
- Rachael & Vilray – Just Two
- Paul Desmond – Alone Together
- Meshell Ndegeocello – ASR
