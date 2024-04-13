Revival w/ Phil: 2024-04-13

Written by on April 13, 2024

  1. Eumir Deodato – Also sprach Zarathustra
  2. Gaby Moreno – Juegos y Miedos (Acústico)
  3. Rita Payés & Elisabeth Roma – Caricias / Esta montaña de enfrente
  4. Jane Siberry – The Water Is Wide
  5. Etta Jones – Don’t Go to Strangers
  6. Juana Molina – ¡Que llueva! (Remastered)
  7. Carlos Lyra – Gosto de Você
  8. Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – The Bathtub
  9. Chuck Willis – Hang Up My Rock And roll Shoes
  10. Lowland Hum – Albatross
  11. Samara Joy – I’m Confessin’ (That I Love You)
  12. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Goodbye Mary
  13. Richard Galliano – In a Sentimental Mood
  14. Tamba Trio – Mas Que Nada
  15. Celeste – It’s All Right (From “Soul”/Duet Version)
  16. The Magnetic Fields – Abigail, Belle of Kilronan
  17. Rachael & Vilray – Just Two
  18. Paul Desmond – Alone Together
  19. Meshell Ndegeocello – ASR
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Oscillate Wildly: 2024-04-13

Current track

Title

Artist