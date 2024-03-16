Revival w/ Phil: 2024-03-16

Written by on March 16, 2024

  1. SAULT – River
  2. Ymusic – Whosay
  3. Ennio Morricone – Secondo deserto
  4. Tom Waits – Blue Valentines
  5. The Terem Quartet – Lyrical Dance
  6. Ink Spots – Java Jive
  7. France Gall – Boom Boom
  8. J. Ivy – No Words
  9. Waltz For Richard First Aid Kit 2:49 The Big Black & The Blue – Waltz For Richard
  10. Helen Merrill – After You
  11. Jolie Holland – Haunted Mountain
  12. Kristin Berardi, Sean Foran, Rafael Karlen & Pascal Schumacher – Rambling
  13. Mose Allison – I Know You Didn’t Mean It
  14. Linda Ronstadt – Silver Threads And Golden Needles
  15. Rachael & Vilray – I’ve Drawn Your Face
  16. Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – Mucho Corazon
  17. Natalia Lafourcade – Caminar bonito
  18. Peggy Lee – I Don’t Know Enough About You
  19. Art Tatum – Willow Weep For Me
  20. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Sister Rosetta Goes Before Us
  21. Carla Thomas – Another Night Without My Man
  22. Undecided Stuff Smith 2:42 Cat on a Hot Fiddle – Undecided
  23. Frank Anderson – Musical Storeroom
  24. Honey Cone – Ooh Baby Baby
  25. Piero Umiliani – Storie Proibite
