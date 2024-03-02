Revival w/ Phil: 2024-03-02

- Barbara Dennerlein – Organ Boogie
- Lou Rawls – Groovy People
- Jimmy Dorsey And His Orchestra With Helen O’connell – Man, That’s Groovy
- Lana Del Rey – For Free
- Yseult – Blanche
- Niklas Paschburg – Flâneur
- Elderbrook – All My Love
- Flavia Coelho – Ilha De Mare
- Meshell Ndegeocello – Towers
- Peggy Lee – You’re My Thrill
- Sheila Jordan – They Can’t Take That Away from Me
- Melody Gardot – Get Out Of Town
- SAULT – Luos Higher SAULT 6:11 Air
- Nicole Zuraitis – Like Dew
- Os Ipanemas – Garota de Ipanema
- Esquivel – Cachito
- Tamba Trio – Mas Que Nada
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Goodbye Mary
- Gaby Moreno – Juegos y Miedos (Acústico)
- Rocco DeLuca – Many Singing Softly
- Nicolas Repac – La pègre
- Quincy Jones – Love and Peace
- Juana Molina – Elena
Reader's opinions