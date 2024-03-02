Revival w/ Phil: 2024-03-02

  1. Barbara Dennerlein – Organ Boogie
  2. Lou Rawls – Groovy People
  3. Jimmy Dorsey And His Orchestra With Helen O’connell – Man, That’s Groovy
  4. Lana Del Rey – For Free
  5. Yseult – Blanche
  6. Niklas Paschburg – Flâneur
  7. Elderbrook – All My Love
  8. Flavia Coelho – Ilha De Mare
  9. Meshell Ndegeocello – Towers
  10. Peggy Lee – You’re My Thrill
  11. Sheila Jordan – They Can’t Take That Away from Me
  12. Melody Gardot – Get Out Of Town
  13. SAULT – Luos Higher SAULT 6:11 Air
  14. Nicole Zuraitis – Like Dew
  15. Os Ipanemas – Garota de Ipanema
  16. Esquivel – Cachito
  17. Tamba Trio – Mas Que Nada
  18. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Goodbye Mary
  19. Gaby Moreno – Juegos y Miedos (Acústico)
  20. Rocco DeLuca – Many Singing Softly
  21. Nicolas Repac – La pègre
  22. Quincy Jones – Love and Peace
  23. Juana Molina – Elena
