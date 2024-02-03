Revival w/ Phil: 2024-02-03

  1. Frank Sinatra – I Get Along Without You Very Well
  2. Brian Eno – Fullness of Wind (Variation on the ‘Canon In D Major’ By Johann Pachelbel)
  3. Hiromi – Monologue
  4. Buika – Siboney
  5. Jimmy McGriff – Kiko
  6. Daniel, Me Estás Matando ft Rita Payés – Seguir Vivo No Es Vivir
  7. Joy Crookes – When You Were Mine
  8. The Fairfield Four – Lonesome Valley
  9. Kenny Burrell – Angel Eyes
  10. First Aid Kit – So Long, Marianne (Live)
  11. King Curtis – Melancholy Serenade
  12. Hanne Huckelberg – The Pirate
  13. Les Paul – Wasted Tears
  14. Lankum – Hunting the Wren
  15. Louis Jordan – Louisville Lodge Meeting
  16. Melody Gardot – Our Love Is Easy
  17. Wendy Carlos – March From A Clockwork Orange
  18. Richard Galliano – Waldteufel: Amour et printemps Arr. for Accordion R. Galliano
  19. Niklas Paschburg – Istria
  20. Rubén González – Almendra
  21. Rosemary Clooney – From This Moment On
  22. Lee Ritenour, Dave Grusin – Water To Drink [Agua De Beber]
