Revival w/ Phil: 2024-02-03

- Frank Sinatra – I Get Along Without You Very Well
- Brian Eno – Fullness of Wind (Variation on the ‘Canon In D Major’ By Johann Pachelbel)
- Hiromi – Monologue
- Buika – Siboney
- Jimmy McGriff – Kiko
- Daniel, Me Estás Matando ft Rita Payés – Seguir Vivo No Es Vivir
- Joy Crookes – When You Were Mine
- The Fairfield Four – Lonesome Valley
- Kenny Burrell – Angel Eyes
- First Aid Kit – So Long, Marianne (Live)
- King Curtis – Melancholy Serenade
- Hanne Huckelberg – The Pirate
- Les Paul – Wasted Tears
- Lankum – Hunting the Wren
- Louis Jordan – Louisville Lodge Meeting
- Melody Gardot – Our Love Is Easy
- Wendy Carlos – March From A Clockwork Orange
- Richard Galliano – Waldteufel: Amour et printemps Arr. for Accordion R. Galliano
- Niklas Paschburg – Istria
- Rubén González – Almendra
- Rosemary Clooney – From This Moment On
- Lee Ritenour, Dave Grusin – Water To Drink [Agua De Beber]
Reader's opinions