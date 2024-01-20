Revival w/ Phil: 2024-01-20

Written by on January 20, 2024

  1. Stevie Wonder – Uptight (Everything’s Alright)
  2. Simon & Garfunkel – Keep the Customer Satisfied
  3. Ymusic – Flood
  4. Duke Ellington – A Night At The Cotton Club, Part 2: Goin’ To Town / Untitled Interlude / Freeze And Melt
  5. W.C. Handy – St. Louis Blues
  6. Nina Simone – My Baby Just Cares for Me (Live)
  7. Soley – Read Your Book
  8. Natalie Merchant – Hunting the Wren
  9. Tom Ze – Ui (Voce Inventa)
  10. Mon Laferte – Artículo 123
  11. Sylvia Telles – It Might As Well Be Spring
  12. Stromae – Mon amour
  13. Linda Ronstadt – Tata Dios (2016 Remaster)
  14. Aracy de Almeida – Prá que mentir (1951)
  15. Big Joe Turner – Cherry Red
  16. Bonnie Raitt – Here Comes Love
  17. Brandee Younger – If It’s Magic
  18. boygenius – Emily I’m Sorry
  19. Bruno Coulais, Mathilde Pellegrini, Helene Breschand, Hungrarian Symphony Orchestra Budapest & Laurent Petitgirard – Exploration
  20. C.W. Stoneking – Jailhouse Blues
  21. Bryan Ferry – Love Me or Leave Me
  22. Clairy Browne & the Bangin’ Rackettes – Vicious Cycle
  23. Club Des Belugas – Ocean Cruise
  24. Count Basie And His Orchestra – Taxi War Dance
  25. Dave Pike – St. Thomas
  26. Dr. Lonnie Smith – Loser
  27. Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – Saffron
  28. Lalo Schifrin – Bullitt (End Title)
