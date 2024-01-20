Revival w/ Phil: 2024-01-20

- Stevie Wonder – Uptight (Everything’s Alright)
- Simon & Garfunkel – Keep the Customer Satisfied
- Ymusic – Flood
- Duke Ellington – A Night At The Cotton Club, Part 2: Goin’ To Town / Untitled Interlude / Freeze And Melt
- W.C. Handy – St. Louis Blues
- Nina Simone – My Baby Just Cares for Me (Live)
- Soley – Read Your Book
- Natalie Merchant – Hunting the Wren
- Tom Ze – Ui (Voce Inventa)
- Mon Laferte – Artículo 123
- Sylvia Telles – It Might As Well Be Spring
- Stromae – Mon amour
- Linda Ronstadt – Tata Dios (2016 Remaster)
- Aracy de Almeida – Prá que mentir (1951)
- Big Joe Turner – Cherry Red
- Bonnie Raitt – Here Comes Love
- Brandee Younger – If It’s Magic
- boygenius – Emily I’m Sorry
- Bruno Coulais, Mathilde Pellegrini, Helene Breschand, Hungrarian Symphony Orchestra Budapest & Laurent Petitgirard – Exploration
- C.W. Stoneking – Jailhouse Blues
- Bryan Ferry – Love Me or Leave Me
- Clairy Browne & the Bangin’ Rackettes – Vicious Cycle
- Club Des Belugas – Ocean Cruise
- Count Basie And His Orchestra – Taxi War Dance
- Dave Pike – St. Thomas
- Dr. Lonnie Smith – Loser
- Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – Saffron
- Lalo Schifrin – Bullitt (End Title)
