Revival w/ Phil: 2024-01-06

- Big Thief – Terminal Paradise
- Bjorn Isfalt – My Life As A Dog: Uncle Arvidsson’s Dream
- Calexico – Attack El Robot! Attack
- Carlos Lyra – Ciúme [Sung By Alaide Costa, 1960]
- Ledisi – Wild Is The Wind (Live)
- Cécile McLorin Salvant – Aida
- Shindig Smith & The Soulshakers – Through Fooling Around – part 1
- Duke Ellington – Lament For Javanette – Take 1A
- KANNO YOKO feat. SAKAMOTO MAAYA – Fado
- Ernest Ranglin – Satta Massagana
- Bruno Sanfilippo – Piano Textures 4 VII
- Gladys Knight & The Pips – I Heard It Through the Grapevine
- Mitski – Two Slow Dancers
- Hindi Zahra – Don’t forget
- Curtis Mayfield – We’re a Winner
- Jacob Collier – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
- Linda Ronstadt – Tata Dios (2016 Remaster)
- K.D. Lang – Bird On A Wire (Cohen)
- Tony Joe White – Funky Fingers
- Lou Rawls & Les McCann – I’m Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town
- Chet Baker – Trav’lin’ Light
- Mary Lou Williams – It Ain’t Necessarily So
- June Christy – My Ship
- Mon Laferte – Casta Diva
- Madeleine Peyroux – Ophelia
- Say She She – Prism
- Sigur Rós – Olsen Olsen
