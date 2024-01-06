Revival w/ Phil: 2024-01-06

January 6, 2024

  1. Big Thief – Terminal Paradise
  2. Bjorn Isfalt – My Life As A Dog: Uncle Arvidsson’s Dream
  3. Calexico – Attack El Robot! Attack
  4. Carlos Lyra – Ciúme [Sung By Alaide Costa, 1960]
  5. Ledisi – Wild Is The Wind (Live)
  6. Cécile McLorin Salvant – Aida
  7. Shindig Smith & The Soulshakers – Through Fooling Around – part 1
  8. Duke Ellington – Lament For Javanette – Take 1A
  9. KANNO YOKO feat. SAKAMOTO MAAYA – Fado
  10. Ernest Ranglin – Satta Massagana
  11. Bruno Sanfilippo – Piano Textures 4 VII
  12. Gladys Knight & The Pips – I Heard It Through the Grapevine
  13. Mitski – Two Slow Dancers
  14. Hindi Zahra – Don’t forget
  15. Curtis Mayfield – We’re a Winner
  16. Jacob Collier – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
  17. Linda Ronstadt – Tata Dios (2016 Remaster)
  18. K.D. Lang – Bird On A Wire (Cohen)
  19. Tony Joe White – Funky Fingers
  20. Lou Rawls & Les McCann – I’m Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town
  21. Chet Baker – Trav’lin’ Light
  22. Mary Lou Williams – It Ain’t Necessarily So
  23. June Christy – My Ship
  24. Mon Laferte – Casta Diva
  25. Madeleine Peyroux – Ophelia
  26. Say She She – Prism
  27. Sigur Rós – Olsen Olsen
The Great Unwash3d: 2024-01-06

Previous post

Oscillate Wildly: 2024-01-06

