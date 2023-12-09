Revival w/ Phil: 2023-12-09

  1. Ezra Collective – Words by TJ
  2. Ezra Collective – Never the Same Again
  3. Bill Frisell – What The World Needs Now Is Love
  4. Iron & Wine – Love Vigilantes
  5. Bar-Kays – Son of Shaft
  6. Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg – Orang Outan
  7. Vangelis – La petite fille de la mer
  8. Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson – No I Can’t
  9. Mary Wells – The One Who Really Loves You
  10. Charley Crockett – Skip a Rope
  11. The Alan Parsons Project – Some Other Time
  12. Joy Crookes – 19th Floor
  13. Cécile McLorin Salvant – Until
  14. Kronos Quartet – Tashweesh
  15. King Sunny Ade – Jingo
  16. Bessie Smith – Lost Your Head Blues
  17. Joni Mitchell – The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
  18. Al Green – Memphis Tennessee (Bonus Track
  19. Lankum – Bear Creek
  20. Arooj Aftab – Na Ja Balam
  21. Lisa Hannigan – Ora
  22. Erroll Garner – Misty
  23. Charlie Byrd – Zing ! Went The Strings Of My Heart
  24. Django Reinhardt – Swing 39
  25. Hiromi – 11:49PM
  26. Calexico – Attack El Robot! Attack
