Revival w/ Phil: 2023-11-11

Written by on November 11, 2023

  1. Say She She – Silver
  2. Weyes Blood – In Holy Flux
  3. SAULT – Air
  4. boygenius – Revolution 0
  5. Yoko Kanno – Portugal
  6. Shelby Lynne – Where I’m From
  7. Jolie Holland – Highway 72
  8. Lee Allen – Rockin’ At Cosmo’s
  9. Lambert, Hendricks and Ross – Moanin’
  10. Walter Schumann – Shadow Waltz
  11. Brian McKnight – Me And Bobby Mcgee
  12. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Tango (Version Castellano)
  13. Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street – Express Yourself
  14. Townes Van Zandt – Tecumseh Valley
  15. John Paul White – Sam Stone
  16. Kenny Burrell – The Tender Gender
  17. Calexico – Tres Avisos
  18. Nick Russoniello – Valse Rudy
  19. Arthur Jeffes – Goldfinch Yodel
  20. Carla Bruni – The Winner Takes It All
  21. Hinds – Come Back And Love Me ᐸ3
  22. Beirut – Scenic World
  23. Brian Wilson – The Way You Look Tonight
  24. Jo Ann Greer – The blue pacific blues
  25. Mary Lattimore – Music for Applying Shimmering Eye Shadow
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Oscillate Wildly: 2023-11-11

Current track

Title

Artist