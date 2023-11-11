Revival w/ Phil: 2023-11-11

- Say She She – Silver
- Weyes Blood – In Holy Flux
- SAULT – Air
- boygenius – Revolution 0
- Yoko Kanno – Portugal
- Shelby Lynne – Where I’m From
- Jolie Holland – Highway 72
- Lee Allen – Rockin’ At Cosmo’s
- Lambert, Hendricks and Ross – Moanin’
- Walter Schumann – Shadow Waltz
- Brian McKnight – Me And Bobby Mcgee
- Ryuichi Sakamoto – Tango (Version Castellano)
- Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street – Express Yourself
- Townes Van Zandt – Tecumseh Valley
- John Paul White – Sam Stone
- Kenny Burrell – The Tender Gender
- Calexico – Tres Avisos
- Nick Russoniello – Valse Rudy
- Arthur Jeffes – Goldfinch Yodel
- Carla Bruni – The Winner Takes It All
- Hinds – Come Back And Love Me ᐸ3
- Beirut – Scenic World
- Brian Wilson – The Way You Look Tonight
- Jo Ann Greer – The blue pacific blues
- Mary Lattimore – Music for Applying Shimmering Eye Shadow
