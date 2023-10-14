Revival w/ Phil: 2023-10-14

October 14, 2023

  1. Ximo Tebar – Nefertiti
  2. Raymond Scott – Get Happy
  3. Anne Shelton – At Last
  4. Judy Garland – Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen (outtake)
  5. Sigur Rós – Svo hljótt
  6. Lisel – Wingspan
  7. Corrine Bailey Rae – He Will Follow You With His Eyes
  8. Mitski – Heaven
  9. Peggy Lee – Black Coffee
  10. Peggy Lee – Bewitched
  11. Peggy Lee – Waiting For The Train To Come
  12. Natalie Merchant – Sister Tilly
  13. Rachel Unthank And The Winterset – Felton Lonnin
  14. Scott Joplin – Maple Leaf Rag
  15. Jelly Roll Morton – Maple Leaf Rag
  16. Tuba Skinny – Maple Leaf Rag
  17. Sarah Caswell – Moon And Sand
  18. Andrew Bird – Festivus
  19. U.T. Gandhi – Reflections And Shadows
  20. Linda Ronstadt – Tracks Of My Tears
  21. Lou Reed – Perfect Day (Acoustic Demo)
  22. Silvana Estrada – La Enfermedad Del Siglo
  23. Pheobe Bridgers – Punisher
  24. Eumir Deodato – Samba do dom natural
  25. You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To Biel Ballester Trio 2:52 Gypsy Swing – You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To
  26. Gia Margaret – Sitting at the Piano
  27. Jackie Gleason – But Not for Me
  28. Nicola Conte – LE DEPART
