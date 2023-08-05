Revival w/ Phil: 2023-08-05

- The Andrews Sisters – Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive with Bing Crosby
- Sam Butera & The Witnesses – I’m an Old Cowhand
- Anita O’Day – Tea For Two
- Ella Fitzgerald – Solitude
- Ann-Margret – Teach Me Tonight (feat. Rick Wakeman & Damiano Della Torre) w/ Pat Boone
- Pink Martini – Sympathique
- Donald Byrd – Boom, Boom
- Sylvain Chauveau – Nuage Iii
- Bill Laurance & The Untold Orchestra – Constance Rewired (Orchestral Rearrangement)
- Toumani Diabate’s Symmetric Orchestra – Wasso
- Gil Scott-Heron – Grandma’s Hands
- The Temptations – Psychedelic Shack
- The Jackson 5 – I Want You Back
- Nina Simone – Mississippi Goddam (Live)
- Amy Winehouse – Valerie (’68 Version)
- Eleni Karaindrou – Ta Filla
- Balmorhea – La Vagabonde
- Simone Dinnerstien and Tift Merritt – I Can See Clearly Now
- Madison McFerrin – Testify
- The Unthanks – Annachie Gordon
- Ernest Ranglin – Love And Happiness
- Betty Davis – Anti Love Song
- Fémina – Arriba
- Miles Davis – Flamenco Sketches
