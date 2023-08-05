Revival w/ Phil: 2023-08-05

  1. The Andrews Sisters – Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive with Bing Crosby
  2. Sam Butera & The Witnesses – I’m an Old Cowhand
  3. Anita O’Day – Tea For Two
  4. Ella Fitzgerald – Solitude
  5. Ann-Margret – Teach Me Tonight (feat. Rick Wakeman & Damiano Della Torre) w/ Pat Boone
  6. Pink Martini – Sympathique
  7. Donald Byrd – Boom, Boom
  8. Sylvain Chauveau – Nuage Iii
  9. Bill Laurance & The Untold Orchestra – Constance Rewired (Orchestral Rearrangement)
  10. Toumani Diabate’s Symmetric Orchestra – Wasso
  11. Gil Scott-Heron – Grandma’s Hands
  12. The Temptations – Psychedelic Shack
  13. The Jackson 5 – I Want You Back
  14. Nina Simone – Mississippi Goddam (Live)
  15. Amy Winehouse – Valerie (’68 Version)
  16. Eleni Karaindrou – Ta Filla
  17. Balmorhea – La Vagabonde
  18. Simone Dinnerstien and Tift Merritt – I Can See Clearly Now
  19. Madison McFerrin – Testify
  20. The Unthanks – Annachie Gordon
  21. Ernest Ranglin – Love And Happiness
  22. Betty Davis – Anti Love Song
  23. Fémina – Arriba
  24. Miles Davis – Flamenco Sketches
