Revival w/ Phil: 2023-07-08

  1. Niklas Paschburg – Bathing in Blue
  2. April Stevens – I Want A Lip
  3. Peggy Lee – There Ain’t No Sweet Man (That’s Worth The Salt Of My Tears)
  4. Helen Merrill – The End Of A Love Affair
  5. Martha & The Vandellas – Nowhere To Run
  6. Huey “Piano” Smith – The Whatcha Call ‘Em
  7. Rhiannon Giddens – The Love We Almost Had
  8. Joe Pass – Belleville
  9. Tony Joe White – Polk Salad Annie
  10. Makaya McCraven – Lullaby
  11. Tuba Skinny – Squeeze Me
  12. The Oscar Peterson Trio – Hymn to Freedom
  13. Allen Toussaint – Working in a Coalmine
  14. Ray Barretto – Soul Drummers
  15. Gotan Project – Rayuela (Man Recordings)
  16. Sarah Jarosz – Dark Road
  17. Anna B Savage – The Ghost
  18. Shirley Scott with Stanley Turrentine – Serenata
  19. The Beach Boys – Let’s Go Away For A While (Mono)
  20. Mankunku – Yakhal’ Inkomo
  21. Billie Eillish – GOLDWING
  22. James Brown – I Don’t Mind
  23. Brandi Carlile – Stay Gentle
  24. Apifera – Gerçekten Orada Değilsin
  25. Chet Baker – Come Rain Or Come Shine
  26. Eumir Deodato – Nights in white satin
