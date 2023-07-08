Revival w/ Phil: 2023-07-08

- Niklas Paschburg – Bathing in Blue
- April Stevens – I Want A Lip
- Peggy Lee – There Ain’t No Sweet Man (That’s Worth The Salt Of My Tears)
- Helen Merrill – The End Of A Love Affair
- Martha & The Vandellas – Nowhere To Run
- Huey “Piano” Smith – The Whatcha Call ‘Em
- Rhiannon Giddens – The Love We Almost Had
- Joe Pass – Belleville
- Tony Joe White – Polk Salad Annie
- Makaya McCraven – Lullaby
- Tuba Skinny – Squeeze Me
- The Oscar Peterson Trio – Hymn to Freedom
- Allen Toussaint – Working in a Coalmine
- Ray Barretto – Soul Drummers
- Gotan Project – Rayuela (Man Recordings)
- Sarah Jarosz – Dark Road
- Anna B Savage – The Ghost
- Shirley Scott with Stanley Turrentine – Serenata
- The Beach Boys – Let’s Go Away For A While (Mono)
- Mankunku – Yakhal’ Inkomo
- Billie Eillish – GOLDWING
- James Brown – I Don’t Mind
- Brandi Carlile – Stay Gentle
- Apifera – Gerçekten Orada Değilsin
- Chet Baker – Come Rain Or Come Shine
- Eumir Deodato – Nights in white satin
