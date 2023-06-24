Revival w/ Phil: 2023-06-24

Written by on June 24, 2023

  1. Spike Jones – Powerhouse
  2. Ymusic – Three Elephants
  3. Brandee Younger – Dust
  4. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Mama Don’t Like My Man
  5. Julie London – My Heart Belongs To Daddy(version2)
  6. Al Caiola – Underwater Chase
  7. Zaz – Tout là-haut
  8. Mon Lafete – Se Me Va A Quemar El Corazón
  9. The Ames Brothers & Juan Esquivel & His Orchestra – Lisboa Antiqua
  10. Richard Galliano – Lili
  11. Aphex Twin – Kesson Dalek
  12. Richard Galliano-Gary Burton – Il Postino
  13. Dave Pike – Calypso Blues
  14. Roomful Of Teeth – The Isle: II. Ariel
  15. Emma Stone – Audition (The Fools Who Dream)
  16. Scud Mountain Boys – Where’s The Playground, Susie
  17. Free The Robots – Kudawa
  18. Willie Nelson – Tower Of Song
  19. h hunt – Wrong II
  20. Ymusic – Peter Inn
  21. The Times, They Are A’changin’ (Feat. The Chieftains, Toumani Diabete And Lisa Hannigan) – Herbie Hancock
  22. Joe Liggins – Honeydripper Pt.1
  23. Karen Elson – Fly On
  24. Allen Toussaint – Soul Sister
  25. Lankum – The New York Trader
  26. Andra Day – Goodbye Goodnight
  27. Tin Hat Trio – a cloud on a leaf
