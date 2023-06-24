Revival w/ Phil: 2023-06-24

- Spike Jones – Powerhouse
- Ymusic – Three Elephants
- Brandee Younger – Dust
- Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Mama Don’t Like My Man
- Julie London – My Heart Belongs To Daddy(version2)
- Al Caiola – Underwater Chase
- Zaz – Tout là-haut
- Mon Lafete – Se Me Va A Quemar El Corazón
- The Ames Brothers & Juan Esquivel & His Orchestra – Lisboa Antiqua
- Richard Galliano – Lili
- Aphex Twin – Kesson Dalek
- Richard Galliano-Gary Burton – Il Postino
- Dave Pike – Calypso Blues
- Roomful Of Teeth – The Isle: II. Ariel
- Emma Stone – Audition (The Fools Who Dream)
- Scud Mountain Boys – Where’s The Playground, Susie
- Free The Robots – Kudawa
- Willie Nelson – Tower Of Song
- h hunt – Wrong II
- Ymusic – Peter Inn
- The Times, They Are A’changin’ (Feat. The Chieftains, Toumani Diabete And Lisa Hannigan) – Herbie Hancock
- Joe Liggins – Honeydripper Pt.1
- Karen Elson – Fly On
- Allen Toussaint – Soul Sister
- Lankum – The New York Trader
- Andra Day – Goodbye Goodnight
- Tin Hat Trio – a cloud on a leaf
