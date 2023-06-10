Revival w/ Phil: 2023-06-10

Written by on June 10, 2023

  1. Peggy Lee – It’s A Good Day
  2. Arooj Aftab – Last Night
  3. BJ Cole & Dave Eastoe – Tipsy Doodle
  4. William Galison – Flambee Montalbanese
  5. Bebo Valdés – La bella cubana
  6. Müller & Makaroff – El piche(the armadillo)
  7. Gene Harris, The Three Sounds – Work Song
  8. Smokey robinson & the Miracles – You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me
  9. Smokey robinson & the Miracles – What’s So Good About Goodbye
  10. Bill Frisell – A Beautiful View
  11. Spike Jones – Powerhouse
  12. Brìghde Chaimbeul – An Léimras / Harris Dance
  13. The Alan Lomax Collection – Italian Treasury – Sutt’acqua e sutta iento navigamu
  14. Erika Stucky – Killer Queen
  15. Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto – The Girl From Ipanema
  16. Peter, Paul and Mary – Sorrow
  17. Gia Margaret – Ways of Seeing
  18. Rita Payés & Elisabeth Roma – Quien lo diría
  19. Gotan Project – Diferente (Versión Orquestal)
  20. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Track 3
  21. Irma Thomas – Shadow of the Sun
  22. Taj Mahal – Texas Woman Blues
  23. SAULT – Lion
  24. Richard Galliano – Lili
  25. Richard Galliano-Gary Burton – Il Postino
  26. Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer & Chris Thile – Where’s My Bow?
