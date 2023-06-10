Revival w/ Phil: 2023-06-10

- Peggy Lee – It’s A Good Day
- Arooj Aftab – Last Night
- BJ Cole & Dave Eastoe – Tipsy Doodle
- William Galison – Flambee Montalbanese
- Bebo Valdés – La bella cubana
- Müller & Makaroff – El piche(the armadillo)
- Gene Harris, The Three Sounds – Work Song
- Smokey robinson & the Miracles – You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me
- Smokey robinson & the Miracles – What’s So Good About Goodbye
- Bill Frisell – A Beautiful View
- Spike Jones – Powerhouse
- Brìghde Chaimbeul – An Léimras / Harris Dance
- The Alan Lomax Collection – Italian Treasury – Sutt’acqua e sutta iento navigamu
- Erika Stucky – Killer Queen
- Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto – The Girl From Ipanema
- Peter, Paul and Mary – Sorrow
- Gia Margaret – Ways of Seeing
- Rita Payés & Elisabeth Roma – Quien lo diría
- Gotan Project – Diferente (Versión Orquestal)
- Ryuichi Sakamoto – Track 3
- Irma Thomas – Shadow of the Sun
- Taj Mahal – Texas Woman Blues
- SAULT – Lion
- Richard Galliano – Lili
- Richard Galliano-Gary Burton – Il Postino
- Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer & Chris Thile – Where’s My Bow?
Reader's opinions