Revival w/ Phil: 2023-05-27

Written by on May 27, 2023

  1. André Hossein – Le Jeu De La Verite: Blues For Guylaine
  2. Artemis – Lights Away from Home
  3. Charlie Byrd – Play Fiddle, Play
  4. Ryuichi Sakamoto – El viaje en ambulancia
  5. Clare Bowditch – Fall At You Feet
  6. Sergio Mendes – Yes, Yes Y’All [Feat. Black Thought Of The Roots, Chali 2na Of Jurassic 5, Debi Nova & Willam Of The Black Eyed Peas]
  7. Claude Fontaine – Footprints in the Sand
  8. Simon & Garfunkel – A Simple Desultory Philippic
  9. Easy Star All-Stars – All the Young Dudes (feat. Kirsty Rock)
  10. Weyes Blood – Andromeda
  11. Esperanza Spalding – Inutil Paisagem
  12. Daniel Pemberton – Breaking Out (The Cowboy Escapes)
  13. Gregoire Maret & Edmar Castaneda – Hope
  14. Hiromi – Blackbird
  15. Magos Herrera – Aire
  16. Lisel – Polyphony for Voices
  17. Mariza – Fado Português
  18. Nat King Cole Trio – Nature Boy
  19. Marta Gómez – The Circle
  20. Ottilie Patterson & Chris Barber’s Jazz Band – Careless Love
  21. Mel Torme – Blues In The Night
  22. Pearl Bailey – That’s Good Enough For Me
  23. Melissa Carper & Rebecca Patek – I Thought I Heard You Singing
  24. Ry Cooder Manuel Galbán – María La O
  25. SAULT – Lion
  26. Brandee Younger – Dust
The Great Unwash3d: 2023-05-27

Oscillate Wildly: 2023-05-27

