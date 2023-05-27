Revival w/ Phil: 2023-05-27

- André Hossein – Le Jeu De La Verite: Blues For Guylaine
- Artemis – Lights Away from Home
- Charlie Byrd – Play Fiddle, Play
- Ryuichi Sakamoto – El viaje en ambulancia
- Clare Bowditch – Fall At You Feet
- Sergio Mendes – Yes, Yes Y’All [Feat. Black Thought Of The Roots, Chali 2na Of Jurassic 5, Debi Nova & Willam Of The Black Eyed Peas]
- Claude Fontaine – Footprints in the Sand
- Simon & Garfunkel – A Simple Desultory Philippic
- Easy Star All-Stars – All the Young Dudes (feat. Kirsty Rock)
- Weyes Blood – Andromeda
- Esperanza Spalding – Inutil Paisagem
- Daniel Pemberton – Breaking Out (The Cowboy Escapes)
- Gregoire Maret & Edmar Castaneda – Hope
- Hiromi – Blackbird
- Magos Herrera – Aire
- Lisel – Polyphony for Voices
- Mariza – Fado Português
- Nat King Cole Trio – Nature Boy
- Marta Gómez – The Circle
- Ottilie Patterson & Chris Barber’s Jazz Band – Careless Love
- Mel Torme – Blues In The Night
- Pearl Bailey – That’s Good Enough For Me
- Melissa Carper & Rebecca Patek – I Thought I Heard You Singing
- Ry Cooder Manuel Galbán – María La O
- SAULT – Lion
- Brandee Younger – Dust
Reader's opinions