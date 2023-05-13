Revival w/ Phil: 2023-05-13

- Bebo Valdez & His Orchestra – A Quien Enganes
- Julie London – When the Red Red Robin Comes A Bob Bobobbin’ Along
- Bill Frisell – Rebel Rouser
- Bruno Sanfilippo – Redes
- Anna B Savage – in|FLUX
- There Is No Greater Love McCoy Tyner 6:21 Inception – There Is No Greater Love
- boygenius – Satanist
- Van Morrison – Tupelo Honey
- Chorda Trio – Ecoutez Ca
- Patti Labelle and the Bluebelles – Danny Boy
- Connie Converse – How Sad, How Lovely
- Chick Corea & Gary Burton – Senor Mouse
- J. Ivy – Lay Down (feat. Omari Hardwick & Ursula Rucker)
- Duke Ellington – Blues I Love To Sing – Take 2
- Lankum – The Wild Rover
- Holly Cole – You’ve Got A Secret
- Lisa Hannigan – Little Bird
- Leonard Cohen – Darkness
- The Manhattan Transfer & WDR Funkhausorchester – God Only Knows
- Madeleine Peyroux – You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
- Niklas Paschburg – Delphi Waltz
- Nils Frahm – To Thomas
- Niklas Paschburg – Flâneur
Reader's opinions