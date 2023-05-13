Revival w/ Phil: 2023-05-13

  1. Bebo Valdez & His Orchestra – A Quien Enganes
  2. Julie London – When the Red Red Robin Comes A Bob Bobobbin’ Along
  3. Bill Frisell – Rebel Rouser
  4. Bruno Sanfilippo – Redes
  5. Anna B Savage – in|FLUX
  6. There Is No Greater Love McCoy Tyner 6:21 Inception – There Is No Greater Love
  7. boygenius – Satanist
  8. Van Morrison – Tupelo Honey
  9. Chorda Trio – Ecoutez Ca
  10. Patti Labelle and the Bluebelles – Danny Boy
  11. Connie Converse – How Sad, How Lovely
  12. Chick Corea & Gary Burton – Senor Mouse
  13. J. Ivy – Lay Down (feat. Omari Hardwick & Ursula Rucker)
  14. Duke Ellington – Blues I Love To Sing – Take 2
  15. Lankum – The Wild Rover
  16. Holly Cole – You’ve Got A Secret
  17. Lisa Hannigan – Little Bird
  18. Leonard Cohen – Darkness
  19. The Manhattan Transfer & WDR Funkhausorchester – God Only Knows
  20. Madeleine Peyroux – You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
  21. Niklas Paschburg – Delphi Waltz
  22. Nils Frahm – To Thomas
  23. Niklas Paschburg – Flâneur
