Revival w/ Phil: 2023-04-29

- Cal Tjader – Fuji
- Leon Bridges – Here In My Arms
- Charles Brown – Please Believe Me
- The Blind Boys Of Alabama – How I Got Over
- FJK – LHM
- Wool Gathering / Under Snow Fern Maddie 4:52 Ghost Story – Wool Gathering / Under Snow
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Run/Astral Plane
- Spektral Quartet, Julia Holter and Alex Temple – Fishmouth
- Cécile McLorin Salvant – Unquiet Grave
- boygenius – Cool About It
- Lila Downs, Niña Pastori y Soledad – Agua De Rosas
- case/lang/veirs – 1000 Miles Away
- Those Darlins – Let’s Talk Dirty In Hawaiian
- Joan Baez – Hello In There
- Buika – Throw It Away
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – To Remain/To Return
- Dinah Washington – I’ll Drown In My Tears
- Lady Wray – Piece Of Me
- Béla Fleck – Mar Rano
- Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising
- Chromatics – Into the Black
- France Gall – Pense a Moi
- Brandee Younger – You’re A Girl For One Man Only
- Jorge Ben – Fio Maravilha
- Habib Koite, Eric Bibb – Khafole
- André Hossein – Le Jeu De La Verite: Blues For Guylaine
- Clare Fischer – Quiet Nights (Corcovado)
Reader's opinions