Revival w/ Phil: 2023-04-29

  1. Cal Tjader – Fuji
  2. Leon Bridges – Here In My Arms
  3. Charles Brown – Please Believe Me
  4. The Blind Boys Of Alabama – How I Got Over
  5. FJK – LHM
  6. Wool Gathering / Under Snow Fern Maddie 4:52 Ghost Story – Wool Gathering / Under Snow
  7. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Run/Astral Plane
  8. Spektral Quartet, Julia Holter and Alex Temple – Fishmouth
  9. Cécile McLorin Salvant – Unquiet Grave
  10. boygenius – Cool About It
  11. Lila Downs, Niña Pastori y Soledad – Agua De Rosas
  12. case/lang/veirs – 1000 Miles Away
  13. Those Darlins – Let’s Talk Dirty In Hawaiian
  14. Joan Baez – Hello In There
  15. Buika – Throw It Away
  16. Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – To Remain/To Return
  17. Dinah Washington – I’ll Drown In My Tears
  18. Lady Wray – Piece Of Me
  19. Béla Fleck – Mar Rano
  20. Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising
  21. Chromatics – Into the Black
  22. France Gall – Pense a Moi
  23. Brandee Younger – You’re A Girl For One Man Only
  24. Jorge Ben – Fio Maravilha
  25. Habib Koite, Eric Bibb – Khafole
  26. André Hossein – Le Jeu De La Verite: Blues For Guylaine
  27. Clare Fischer – Quiet Nights (Corcovado)
