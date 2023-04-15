Revival w/ Phil: 2023-04-15

- Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Xalapa Bang!
- La Belle Equipe – Poinciana
- Sarah Jarosz – Mile On The Moon
- Bonnie Raitt – Down The Hall
- Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
- Zoë Keating – Legions (Reverie)
- GoGo Penguin – Unconditional
- Moacir Santos – Coisa nº 1
- Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou – The Story of the Wind
- Ryuichi Sakamoto – Merry Christmas Mr.Lawrence
- The Cinematic Orchestra – Regen
- Laufey & Philharmonia Orchestra – Let You Break My Heart Again
- Laufie – I Wish You Love
- Laufie and Dodie – Love to Keep Me Warm
- Clare Fischer – Morning
- The Blind Boys Of Alabama – How I Got Over
- Nina Simone – Flo Me La
- Dusty Springfield – Goin’ Back
- Brandee Younger – The Windmills Of Your Mind
- Edmar Castaneda – Entre Cuerdas
- Maggie Björklund – Finale
