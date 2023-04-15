Revival w/ Phil: 2023-04-15

Written by on April 15, 2023

  1. Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Xalapa Bang!
  2. La Belle Equipe – Poinciana
  3. Sarah Jarosz – Mile On The Moon
  4. Bonnie Raitt – Down The Hall
  5. Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
  6. Zoë Keating – Legions (Reverie)
  7. GoGo Penguin – Unconditional
  8. Moacir Santos – Coisa nº 1
  9. Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou – The Story of the Wind
  10. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Merry Christmas Mr.Lawrence
  11. The Cinematic Orchestra – Regen
  12. Laufey & Philharmonia Orchestra – Let You Break My Heart Again
  13. Laufie – I Wish You Love
  14. Laufie and Dodie – Love to Keep Me Warm
  15. Clare Fischer – Morning
  16. The Blind Boys Of Alabama – How I Got Over
  17. Nina Simone – Flo Me La
  18. Dusty Springfield – Goin’ Back
  19. Brandee Younger – The Windmills Of Your Mind
  20. Edmar Castaneda – Entre Cuerdas
  21. Maggie Björklund – Finale
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Great Unwash3d: 2023-04-15

Previous post

Oscillate Wildly: 2023-04-15

Current track

Title

Artist