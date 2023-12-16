Revival w/ Jade: 2023-12-16

Written by on December 16, 2023

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Gurrumul – Amazing Grace
  3. Sam Cooke – This little light of mine
  4. Ray Charles – Come rain or come shine
  5. Nick Drake – Saturday sun
  6. The Edwin Hawkins Singers – Joy joy
  7. Odetta – Go down sunshine
  8. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Genuine, Pt. 1
  9. Marlene Shaw – Let’s wade in the water
  10. Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth For Christ Choir – I shall wear a crown
  11. Lou Rawls – St James Infirmary
  12. Mavis Staples & Lucky Peterson – Stand by me
  13. Miles Davis – Générique
  14. Chet Baker – Born to be blue
  15. Charles Mingus – Cryin’ blues
  16. Duke Ellington featuring Ivie Anderson – Troubled waters
  17. Benny Goodman – Sing, sing, sing
  18. The Dave Bailey Quintet – Comin’ home baby
  19. Bobby Darin – Call me irresponsible
  20. Esther Phillips – A taste of honey
  21. Molly Lewis – Balcony for two
  22. Otis Redding – Merry Christmas baby
  23. Aretha Franklin – Reach out and touch (somebody’s hand)
