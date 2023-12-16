Revival w/ Jade: 2023-12-16

- The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
- Gurrumul – Amazing Grace
- Sam Cooke – This little light of mine
- Ray Charles – Come rain or come shine
- Nick Drake – Saturday sun
- The Edwin Hawkins Singers – Joy joy
- Odetta – Go down sunshine
- Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Genuine, Pt. 1
- Marlene Shaw – Let’s wade in the water
- Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth For Christ Choir – I shall wear a crown
- Lou Rawls – St James Infirmary
- Mavis Staples & Lucky Peterson – Stand by me
- Miles Davis – Générique
- Chet Baker – Born to be blue
- Charles Mingus – Cryin’ blues
- Duke Ellington featuring Ivie Anderson – Troubled waters
- Benny Goodman – Sing, sing, sing
- The Dave Bailey Quintet – Comin’ home baby
- Bobby Darin – Call me irresponsible
- Esther Phillips – A taste of honey
- Molly Lewis – Balcony for two
- Otis Redding – Merry Christmas baby
- Aretha Franklin – Reach out and touch (somebody’s hand)
Reader's opinions