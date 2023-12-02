Revival w/ Jade: 2023-12-02

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Carmen McCrae & Cal Tjader – Bésame Mucho
  3. Anita O’Day & Cal Tjader – Peel me a grape
  4. Jeri Southern – An occasional man
  5. Rosemary Clooney & Perez Prado y Su Orquestra – Sway
  6. Ada Lee – Romance in the dark
  7. The Pearly Shells – Room service
  8. Dorothy Dandridge – Smoother operator
  9. Sarah Vaughan – Whatever Lola wants (Lola gets)
  10. Dalida – Love in Portofino
  11. The Bonaventure Quartet – Henry and June
  12. AL.A.NI – Ol’ fashioned kiss
  13. Lena Horne – I feel so smoochie
  14. LaVern Baker – Love me right
  15. Eartha Kitt – Take my love, take my love
  16. Pearl Bailey – Let’s do it (let’s fall in love)
  17. Juliette Greco – Déshabillez-moi
  18. The Hot Sardines – Wake up in Paris
  19. Julie London – Go slow
  20. The Boys Club – Pop my buttons
  21. Dinah Washington – Big long slidin’ thing
  22. Nina Simone – Take care of business
  23. Connie Francis – Never on a Sunday
  24. Dakota Staton – Knock me a kiss
  25. Abbe Lane – Do me good baby
  26. Annie Ross – I want you to be my baby
  27. Etta James – I just want to make love to you
