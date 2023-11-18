Revival w/ Jade: 2023-11-18

November 18, 2023

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. The Ray Brown Trio featuring Gene Harris – Cry me a river
  3. Mahalia Jackson – Summertime / Sometimes I feel like a motherless child
  4. Chet Baker Sextet – Chetty’s lullaby
  5. Oscar Peterson and Ben Webster – I got it bad and that ain’t good
  6. Ali Farka Toure with Ry Cooder – Ai du
  7. Mahalia Barnes and The Soul Mates – Ain’t nobody else
  8. Zkye – Secondhand love
  9. Bo Diddley – Who do you love
  10. Freddie King – Going down
  11. The Black Keys – Your touch
  12. Russell Morris and the Rubes – Hush
  13. Tim Rogers and Vika Bull – Gimme shelter
  14. Joe Cocker – Darling be home soon
  15. The Head Cat: Lemmy, Slim Jim Phantom and Danny B Harvey – Hearthbreak hotel
  16. Tami Neilson and the Big Boss Orchestra – Walk
  17. Boy & Bear – Fall at your feet
  18. Bic Runga – Sway
  19. Laura Evans – Fool
  20. Aaron Thomas – Always a full moon
