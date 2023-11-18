Revival w/ Jade: 2023-11-18

- The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
- The Ray Brown Trio featuring Gene Harris – Cry me a river
- Mahalia Jackson – Summertime / Sometimes I feel like a motherless child
- Chet Baker Sextet – Chetty’s lullaby
- Oscar Peterson and Ben Webster – I got it bad and that ain’t good
- Ali Farka Toure with Ry Cooder – Ai du
- Mahalia Barnes and The Soul Mates – Ain’t nobody else
- Zkye – Secondhand love
- Bo Diddley – Who do you love
- Freddie King – Going down
- The Black Keys – Your touch
- Russell Morris and the Rubes – Hush
- Tim Rogers and Vika Bull – Gimme shelter
- Joe Cocker – Darling be home soon
- The Head Cat: Lemmy, Slim Jim Phantom and Danny B Harvey – Hearthbreak hotel
- Tami Neilson and the Big Boss Orchestra – Walk
- Boy & Bear – Fall at your feet
- Bic Runga – Sway
- Laura Evans – Fool
- Aaron Thomas – Always a full moon
