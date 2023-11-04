Revival w/ Jade: 2023-11-04

Written by on November 4, 2023

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Music to hear, why hearst thou music sadly
  3. Allah-Las – Raspberry Jam
  4. The Knee-Hi’s – Darlin’ darlin’
  5. Humble Pie – I believe to my soul
  6. The Ikettes – Something’s got a hold on me
  7. Shirley Bassey – The living tree
  8. JAZZPARTY – Hearts gonna leave
  9. Exploding White Mice – Fear (Late at night)
  10. Ramones – Sheena is a punk rocker
  11. Emilie Mover – Time in my mind
  12. Lake Street Dive – This magic moment
  13. Os Mutantes – Bat Macumba
  14. TEK TEK Ensemble – Shake it like a wolverine
  15. Dazzle – You Dazzle me!!!
  16. Adriano Celentano – Prisencolinensinainciusol
  17. Hollie Smith and Don McGlashan – Kōrukutia / Bathe in the river
  18. kd lang – A case of you
  19. Des’ree – I’m kissing you
  20. Willie Nelson – Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other
