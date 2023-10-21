Revival w/ Jade: 2023-10-21

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Frank Yamma – Pitjantjara
  3. Abel Selaocoe – Selaocoe: Ibuyile l’Africa / Africa is back
  4. Ria Hall and Ka Hao – Amine
  5. The Audreys – Comfort me
  6. Dan Sultan – The door is still open (to my heart)
  7. Allison Russell – Joyful motherfuckers
  8. Nubya Garcia – Source
  9. Ananda Shankar – Metamorphosis
  10. Van Morrison – Bein’ green
  11. Janis Joplin – Get it while you can
  12. Shemekia Copeland – I feel a sin coming on
  13. WILSN – Every day and every night
  14. JAZZPARTY – Honey Bee
  15. Kings & Associates – Rhythms
  16. Velvet Trip – Hurricane
  17. Horns of Leroy and Thando – Flex
  18. Cookin’ On 3 Burners – I’m comin’ home to you
  19. Angela Strehli – Ace of spades
  20. The Meristems – Green lights
  21. Fela Kuti – My lady frustration
  22. Odetta – Movin’ it on
