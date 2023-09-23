Revival w/ Jade: 2023-09-23

- The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
- The Cruel Sea – Orleans stomp
- Ash Grunwald and The Teskey Brothers – Ain’t my problem
- The Shadows – Scotch on the rocks
- Jade Macrae – Nobody but you
- Tara Carrgaher – I’m lost
- Jill Barber – Oh my my
- Mel Parsons – Bones
- Cookin’ on 3 Burners feat. Stella Angelico – Whole woman
- Mia Dyson – I meant something to you once
- Georgia Van Etten – Deep black water
- Tami Neilson – You were mine
- Jazzmeia Horn & Jamison Ross – Only you
- James Moody – Disappointed
- Nathan May – Home
- Kee’ahn and Emma Donovan – Take no more
- Keb’ Mo’ – Somebody hurt you
- Eileen Jewell – Another night to cry
- Nancy Bates and Vonda Last – Carry me home
- Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – The tallest of tales
- Jessica Luxx – Heavy lifting
- Ella Ion – My own
- Erin McKellar – Overthinking
- Madeleine Edwards – Light out
- Danielle Nicole – Take it all
