Revival w/ Jade: 2023-09-23

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. The Cruel Sea – Orleans stomp
  3. Ash Grunwald and The Teskey Brothers – Ain’t my problem
  4. The Shadows – Scotch on the rocks
  5. Jade Macrae – Nobody but you
  6. Tara Carrgaher – I’m lost
  7. Jill Barber – Oh my my
  8. Mel Parsons – Bones
  9. Cookin’ on 3 Burners feat. Stella Angelico – Whole woman
  10. Mia Dyson – I meant something to you once
  11. Georgia Van Etten – Deep black water
  12. Tami Neilson – You were mine
  13. Jazzmeia Horn & Jamison Ross – Only you
  14. James Moody – Disappointed
  15. Nathan May – Home
  16. Kee’ahn and Emma Donovan – Take no more
  17. Keb’ Mo’ – Somebody hurt you
  18. Eileen Jewell – Another night to cry
  19. Nancy Bates and Vonda Last – Carry me home
  20. Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – The tallest of tales
  21. Jessica Luxx – Heavy lifting
  22. Ella Ion – My own
  23. Erin McKellar – Overthinking
  24. Madeleine Edwards – Light out
  25. Danielle Nicole – Take it all
