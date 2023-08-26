Revival w/ Jade: 2023-08-26

- The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
- Jr Walker and The All Stars – Pucker up buttercup
- Lachy Doley & The Lachy Doley Group – Gimme some lovin’
- Ruth Brown – Help a good girl go bad
- Catherine Russell – Alone together
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Snoh Aalegra – Under the influence
- Yael Naim – Walk walk
- Emilie-Claire Barlow – Ces bottes sont faites pour marcher
- Mama Kin – To my table
- Clairy Browne & The Bangin’ Rackettes – I’ll be fine
- Thelma Houston – Do something about it
- Audra Mae and The Almighty Sound – Jebidiah Moonshine’s Friday Night Shack Party
- Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Getaway
- First Aid Kit – My silver lining
- Whitehorse – I’m on fire
- Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan – Come undone
- Bjéar featuring Ella Ion – August
- Ray Charles – Ruby
- k.d. lang – Black coffee
Reader's opinions