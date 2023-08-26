Revival w/ Jade: 2023-08-26

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Jr Walker and The All Stars – Pucker up buttercup
  3. Lachy Doley & The Lachy Doley Group – Gimme some lovin’
  4. Ruth Brown – Help a good girl go bad
  5. Catherine Russell – Alone together
  6. Tell Mama – Honey
  7. Snoh Aalegra – Under the influence
  8. Yael Naim – Walk walk
  9. Emilie-Claire Barlow – Ces bottes sont faites pour marcher
  10. Mama Kin – To my table
  11. Clairy Browne & The Bangin’ Rackettes – I’ll be fine
  12. Thelma Houston – Do something about it
  13. Audra Mae and The Almighty Sound – Jebidiah Moonshine’s Friday Night Shack Party
  14. Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Getaway
  15. First Aid Kit – My silver lining
  16. Whitehorse – I’m on fire
  17. Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan – Come undone
  18. Bjéar featuring Ella Ion – August
  19. Ray Charles – Ruby
  20. k.d. lang – Black coffee
