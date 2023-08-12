Revival w/ Jade: 2023-08-12

- The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
- Slowmango – Thairade
- The Hoverchords – Big Kahuna
- Dem Mob – Soul of the lion
- Jeremy Whiskey – Home (Nguranka)
- Neko Case – Loretta
- Thee Headcoatees – Ca plane pour moi
- Sheila – Vous les copains
- The Ronettes – Hot pastrami
- Mike Pedecin – Burnt toast and black coffee
- The Pointer Sisters – Salt peanuts
- Carmen McRae – Weak for the man
- Jazzmeia Horn – Tight
- Sofie Winterson, Waterlelyck, Raymond Scott – Portofino
- Björk – Frosti
- Sjaella – Mas que nada
- Manzanita y su Conjunto – Virgenes del Sol
- Rodrigeuz – Crucify your mind
- Rodriguez – Forget it
- Rodriguez – I wonder
- Died Pretty – Out of the unknown
- The Style Council – Mick’s blessings
- Bachelors From Prague – Get smart
- Brass Knuckle Brass Band – Brush your teeth, take your pants off
- Boomskully – Bring you back
