Revival w/ Jade: 2023-08-12

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Slowmango – Thairade
  3. The Hoverchords – Big Kahuna
  4. Dem Mob – Soul of the lion
  5. Jeremy Whiskey – Home (Nguranka)
  6. Neko Case – Loretta
  7. Thee Headcoatees – Ca plane pour moi
  8. Sheila – Vous les copains
  9. The Ronettes – Hot pastrami
  10. Mike Pedecin – Burnt toast and black coffee
  11. The Pointer Sisters – Salt peanuts
  12. Carmen McRae – Weak for the man
  13. Jazzmeia Horn – Tight
  14. Sofie Winterson, Waterlelyck, Raymond Scott – Portofino
  15. Björk – Frosti
  16. Sjaella – Mas que nada
  17. Manzanita y su Conjunto – Virgenes del Sol
  18. Rodrigeuz – Crucify your mind
  19. Rodriguez – Forget it
  20. Rodriguez – I wonder
  21. Died Pretty – Out of the unknown
  22. The Style Council – Mick’s blessings
  23. Bachelors From Prague – Get smart
  24. Brass Knuckle Brass Band – Brush your teeth, take your pants off
  25. Boomskully – Bring you back
