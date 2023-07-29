Revival w/ Jade: 2023-07-29

Written by on July 29, 2023

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Howlin’ Wolf – Evil (is going on)
  3. The Doors – Crawling king snake
  4. Willie Bobo – Rescue me
  5. Nappy Brown – My baby
  6. Jimmy Nolen – The way you do
  7. Baby Washington – I’ve got a feeling
  8. Solomon Burke – Cry to me
  9. Brenda Holloway – Every little bit hurts
  10. Three Dog Night – I’ve got enough heartache
  11. Tom Waits – Virginia Avenue
  12. Canned heat – Evil woman
  13. Gene Vincent – Rocky road blues
  14. Jesse Deane-Freeman – Lipstick traces
  15. John Brim and Pinetop Perkins – I’m gonna let you go
  16. Caitlin Rose – Old numbers
  17. Katie Webster – I’m bad
  18. Slim Harpo – Mohair Sam
  19. Early James – Racing to a red light
  20. The Teskey Brothers and Orchestra Victoria – Highway home for Christmas
  21. Karen Lee Andrews – Trouble
  22. Lake Street Dive – What I’m doing here
  23. The Meltdown – Sweet water
  24. Gawurra – When the war is over
  25. Sinéad O’Connor – Paddy’s lament
  26. Sinéad O’Connor – He moved through the fair
  27. Walter Trout – Pray for rain
