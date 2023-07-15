Revival w/ Jade: 2023-07-15

- The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
- Dr John – Wade in the water
- Adelaide Hall – Troubled waters
- Leon Bridges – River
- The Audreys – When the flood comes
- Ida Sophia & Joseph James Francis – Witness
- Delia Derbyshire – The afterlife Pt 1
- Lior – Grey ocean
- Feist – The water
- The Kooks – Seaside
- The Teskey Brothers – Oceans of emotions
- Thao & the Get Down Stay Down – When we swam
- Ingrid Lucia & The Flying Neutrinos – Swimming pool blue
- Olivia Dean – Dive – acoustic
- TEEKS – Oil & water
- Siberian Tiger – Water the plants
- The Cat Empire – Fishies
- Gin Wigmore – Written in the water
- The Mae Trio – Rain
- Maggie Rogers – Alaska
- Te Vaka – Tutuki
- Camille O’Sullivan – The ship song
Reader's opinions