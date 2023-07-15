Revival w/ Jade: 2023-07-15

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Dr John – Wade in the water
  3. Adelaide Hall – Troubled waters
  4. Leon Bridges – River
  5. The Audreys – When the flood comes
  6. Ida Sophia & Joseph James Francis – Witness
  7. Delia Derbyshire – The afterlife Pt 1
  8. Lior – Grey ocean
  9. Feist – The water
  10. The Kooks – Seaside
  11. The Teskey Brothers – Oceans of emotions
  12. Thao & the Get Down Stay Down – When we swam
  13. Ingrid Lucia & The Flying Neutrinos – Swimming pool blue
  14. Olivia Dean – Dive – acoustic
  15. TEEKS – Oil & water
  16. Siberian Tiger – Water the plants
  17. The Cat Empire – Fishies
  18. Gin Wigmore – Written in the water
  19. The Mae Trio – Rain
  20. Maggie Rogers – Alaska
  21. Te Vaka – Tutuki
  22. Camille O’Sullivan – The ship song
