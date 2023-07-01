Revival w/ Jade: 2023-07-01

Written by on July 1, 2023

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Bill Evans – Some other time
  3. Rita Payés and Elisabeth Roma – Algo contigo
  4. LA LOM – Sueno
  5. Tom & Lucinda – Margrel
  6. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Winter sky
  7. Milan Ring – Keep me safe
  8. Lianne La Havas featuring Willy Mason – No room for doubt
  9. ALA.NI – Not coming home
  10. Angus & Julia Stone – Draw your swords
  11. Mama Kin Spender – Air between us
  12. Joy Crookes – Wild jasmine
  13. Brigitte Bardot and Serge Gainsbourg – Bonnie and Clyde
  14. Anna Karina – Roller girl
  15. Gillian Hills – Tut tut tut tut
  16. The Ronettes – Good girls
  17. The Shangri-Las – Leader of the pack
  18. Nancy Sinatra – These boots are made for walkin’
  19. Ike and Tina Turner – River deep – mountain high
  20. Aretha Franklin – Respect
  21. Little Richard – Lucille – Live
  22. Jimi Hendrix – The wind cries Mary
  23. The Easybeats – Friday on my mind
