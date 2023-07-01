Revival w/ Jade: 2023-07-01

- The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
- Bill Evans – Some other time
- Rita Payés and Elisabeth Roma – Algo contigo
- LA LOM – Sueno
- Tom & Lucinda – Margrel
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Winter sky
- Milan Ring – Keep me safe
- Lianne La Havas featuring Willy Mason – No room for doubt
- ALA.NI – Not coming home
- Angus & Julia Stone – Draw your swords
- Mama Kin Spender – Air between us
- Joy Crookes – Wild jasmine
- Brigitte Bardot and Serge Gainsbourg – Bonnie and Clyde
- Anna Karina – Roller girl
- Gillian Hills – Tut tut tut tut
- The Ronettes – Good girls
- The Shangri-Las – Leader of the pack
- Nancy Sinatra – These boots are made for walkin’
- Ike and Tina Turner – River deep – mountain high
- Aretha Franklin – Respect
- Little Richard – Lucille – Live
- Jimi Hendrix – The wind cries Mary
- The Easybeats – Friday on my mind
Reader's opinions