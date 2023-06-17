Revival w/ Jade: 2023-06-17

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Maurine Williams & The Mount Olive 2nd B.C. Choir – You’re gonna miss your chance
  3. John Lee Hooker – Church bell tone
  4. Nina Simone – Be my husband
  5. KIRBY – Black leaves
  6. Resistance Revival Chorus featuring Valerie June – Reason I sing
  7. Stiff Gins – Yandool
  8. Lijadu Sisters – Bobby
  9. Ruia & Ranea – Is This Love (Nei Te Aroha)
  10. Nicky Thomas – Have a little faith
  11. Silver Wattle and Naomi Keyte – Shivohum
  12. The Easybeats – Hit the road Jack
  13. Nick Waterhouse – I can only give you everything
  14. Willie Bobo – Evil ways
  15. Cal Tjader and Carmen McRae – Don’t you worry ’bout a thing
  16. Lachy Doley and Bootsy Collins – Get out your ear’s way
  17. Lachy Doley – My own medicine
  18. Mavis Staples – The chokin’ kind
  19. Barbara Lynn – You make me so hot
  20. Vitamin String Quartet – Delirious
  21. Rosie and the Riveters – Let ’em talk
  22. Ray LaMontagne – Three more days
  23. Mahalia Barnes and the Soul Mates – So fine
  24. The Zombies – Can’t nobody love you
  25. Little Walter – My baby is sweeter
  26. Nathan May – It’s gotta start somewhere
  27. Hana and Jessie-Lee – Arrowhead
  28. Fleur Green and the Red Dirt Band – Fireworks
