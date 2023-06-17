Revival w/ Jade: 2023-06-17

- The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
- Maurine Williams & The Mount Olive 2nd B.C. Choir – You’re gonna miss your chance
- John Lee Hooker – Church bell tone
- Nina Simone – Be my husband
- KIRBY – Black leaves
- Resistance Revival Chorus featuring Valerie June – Reason I sing
- Stiff Gins – Yandool
- Lijadu Sisters – Bobby
- Ruia & Ranea – Is This Love (Nei Te Aroha)
- Nicky Thomas – Have a little faith
- Silver Wattle and Naomi Keyte – Shivohum
- The Easybeats – Hit the road Jack
- Nick Waterhouse – I can only give you everything
- Willie Bobo – Evil ways
- Cal Tjader and Carmen McRae – Don’t you worry ’bout a thing
- Lachy Doley and Bootsy Collins – Get out your ear’s way
- Lachy Doley – My own medicine
- Mavis Staples – The chokin’ kind
- Barbara Lynn – You make me so hot
- Vitamin String Quartet – Delirious
- Rosie and the Riveters – Let ’em talk
- Ray LaMontagne – Three more days
- Mahalia Barnes and the Soul Mates – So fine
- The Zombies – Can’t nobody love you
- Little Walter – My baby is sweeter
- Nathan May – It’s gotta start somewhere
- Hana and Jessie-Lee – Arrowhead
- Fleur Green and the Red Dirt Band – Fireworks
Reader's opinions