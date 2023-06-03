Revival w/ Jade: 2023-06-03

- The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
- Mountain Man – Animal tracks
- Ruby Jones – Make it out
- Bob Dylan – Sad-eyed lady of the Lowlands
- Johnny Flynn – The lady is risen
- Ryan Martin John – Gridlock
- Ryan Martin John featuring Alana Jagt – Concorde
- 10vacations – Capitol Theatre
- Olivia Dean – Baby come home
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Dominique Fils-Aimé – While we wait
- The Meristems – I want you to stay
- Ornella Vanoni – Ti voglio
- Funkadelic – Can you get to that
- Lachy Doley and Bootsy Collins – Get out your ear’s way
- Barbara Acklin – Am I the same girl
- Mable John – Sorry about that
- Esther Phillips – You could have had me, baby
- Lady Blackbird – Five feet tall
- Creedence Clearwater Revival – Ramble tamble
