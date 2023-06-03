Revival w/ Jade: 2023-06-03

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Mountain Man – Animal tracks
  3. Ruby Jones – Make it out
  4. Bob Dylan – Sad-eyed lady of the Lowlands
  5. Johnny Flynn – The lady is risen
  6. Ryan Martin John – Gridlock
  7. Ryan Martin John featuring Alana Jagt – Concorde
  8. 10vacations – Capitol Theatre
  9. Olivia Dean – Baby come home
  10. Tell Mama – Honey
  11. Dominique Fils-Aimé – While we wait
  12. The Meristems – I want you to stay
  13. Ornella Vanoni – Ti voglio
  14. Funkadelic – Can you get to that
  15. Lachy Doley and Bootsy Collins – Get out your ear’s way
  16. Barbara Acklin – Am I the same girl
  17. Mable John – Sorry about that
  18. Esther Phillips – You could have had me, baby
  19. Lady Blackbird – Five feet tall
  20. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Ramble tamble
