Revival w/ Jade: 2023-05-06

Written by on May 6, 2023

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Allan Browne Quintet – Delicious jam for good poets
  3. Marie Laforêt – Saint-Tropez blues
  4. Lonely Drifter Karen – La Chouette (The owl)
  5. Jeff Beck featuring Imelda May and Jason Rebello – Cry me a river
  6. Christina Guala Saxophone Quartet – NO groove
  7. Lazaro Numa, Juan Munoz, Mario Vasquez – Sabor a Cuba
  8. The Hot Sardines – Goin’ crazy with the blues
  9. Dave Dallwitz and His Jazz Band featuring Penny Eames – Patterns for slatterns
  10. Elaine Stritch – Are you having any fun?
  11. Ladyva – 8 to the bar
  12. Little Esther – Hollerin’ and screamin’
  13. Tammi Savoy & the Chris Casello Combo – Hot lava
  14. Betty James – I’m a little mixed up
  15. Fiona Boyes – Smokestack lightning
  16. Larkin Poe – Come on in my kitchen
  17. Koko Taylor – You can have my husband
  18. Laura B & The Moonlighters – Whole lotta shakin’ going on
  19. Tami Neilson – Honey girl
  20. Angela Strehli Band – Big town playboy
  21. Sierra Ferrell – Why’d ya do it
  22. Beverly ‘Guitar’ Watson – The right string but the wrong yo-yo
  23. Lavay Smith & Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers – Jumpin’ in the morning
  24. Aretha Franklin – Evil gal blues
  25. Dinah Washington – Am I blue
  26. The Hoverchords – Desert jam
