Revival w/ Jade: 2023-05-06

- The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
- Allan Browne Quintet – Delicious jam for good poets
- Marie Laforêt – Saint-Tropez blues
- Lonely Drifter Karen – La Chouette (The owl)
- Jeff Beck featuring Imelda May and Jason Rebello – Cry me a river
- Christina Guala Saxophone Quartet – NO groove
- Lazaro Numa, Juan Munoz, Mario Vasquez – Sabor a Cuba
- The Hot Sardines – Goin’ crazy with the blues
- Dave Dallwitz and His Jazz Band featuring Penny Eames – Patterns for slatterns
- Elaine Stritch – Are you having any fun?
- Ladyva – 8 to the bar
- Little Esther – Hollerin’ and screamin’
- Tammi Savoy & the Chris Casello Combo – Hot lava
- Betty James – I’m a little mixed up
- Fiona Boyes – Smokestack lightning
- Larkin Poe – Come on in my kitchen
- Koko Taylor – You can have my husband
- Laura B & The Moonlighters – Whole lotta shakin’ going on
- Tami Neilson – Honey girl
- Angela Strehli Band – Big town playboy
- Sierra Ferrell – Why’d ya do it
- Beverly ‘Guitar’ Watson – The right string but the wrong yo-yo
- Lavay Smith & Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers – Jumpin’ in the morning
- Aretha Franklin – Evil gal blues
- Dinah Washington – Am I blue
- The Hoverchords – Desert jam
Reader's opinions