Revival w/ Jade: 2023-04-22

April 22, 2023

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Nai Palm – Atoll
  3. Tom Waits – Town with no cheer
  4. Angie McMahon – Take it with me
  5. Nick Batterham – Under the clocks 1
  6. Gheorghe Zamfir – Doina lui petru unc
  7. Alice Skye – 60%
  8. The Kinks – Victoria
  9. Vika & Linda – Feeling good
  10. The Mixtures – The pushbike song
  11. The Loved Ones – Everlovin’ man
  12. Clairy Browne & The Bangin’ Rackettes – Walk of shame
  13. Big Pig – Breakaway
  14. The Cat Empire – Thunder rumbles
  15. The Seven Ups – Brunswick special
  16. Stiff Necks – Modra
  17. Cookin’ on 3 Burners – Four n’ Twenty
  18. Soylent Green – Caution
  19. Bend – Out all night
  20. Penny Eames Band – Jump n Jive
  21. Lucky Seven – Killer bees
  22. The OverIts! – Please don’t leave me
