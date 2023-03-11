Revival w/ Jade: 2023-03-11

March 11, 2023

  1. The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
  2. Ray Beadle with Jonathan Zwartz & Andrew Dickeson – Don’t let the sun catch you crying
  3. Brownie McGhee – Better day
  4. Muddy Waters – Soon forgotten
  5. Cal Williams Jr – Geshe La
  6. Jackson C Frank – Blues run the game
  7. The Audreys – Banjo and violin
  8. AURORA – Walking in the air
  9. Ben Waters – Oreo blues
  10. Slim Harpo – Tip on in
  11. Randy Newman – Last night I had a dream
  12. Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band – Her eyes are a blue million miles
  13. The Velvet Underground and Nico – All tomorrow’s parties
  14. The Pogues – Summer in Siam
  15. David Bowie – Andy Warhol
  16. The Rolling Stones – Not fade away
  17. Bob Dylan – Like a rolling stone
  18. Blondie – Heart of glass
  19. Dobie Gray – The In Crowd
