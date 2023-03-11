Revival w/ Jade: 2023-03-11

- The Monday Recording Club – Revival Day
- Ray Beadle with Jonathan Zwartz & Andrew Dickeson – Don’t let the sun catch you crying
- Brownie McGhee – Better day
- Muddy Waters – Soon forgotten
- Cal Williams Jr – Geshe La
- Jackson C Frank – Blues run the game
- The Audreys – Banjo and violin
- AURORA – Walking in the air
- Ben Waters – Oreo blues
- Slim Harpo – Tip on in
- Randy Newman – Last night I had a dream
- Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band – Her eyes are a blue million miles
- The Velvet Underground and Nico – All tomorrow’s parties
- The Pogues – Summer in Siam
- David Bowie – Andy Warhol
- The Rolling Stones – Not fade away
- Bob Dylan – Like a rolling stone
- Blondie – Heart of glass
- Dobie Gray – The In Crowd
