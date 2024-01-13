Revival: 2024-01-13

January 13, 2024

  1. Erykah Bad – Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long
  2. Bilal – Love Poems
  3. Horace Silver, Easy Mo Bee – The Sophisticated Hippie – Easy Mo Bee Remix
  4. Roy Ayers – Running Away
  5. Sunbear – I Heard the Voice of Music Say
  6. The Shaolin Afronauts – The Quiet Lion
  7. Plustwo – Melody (1983 Club Vinyl Mix)
  8. Slowmango – Thairade
  9. Bend – Bronton
  10. Toshio Matsuura, Daymé Arocena – I Am the Black Gold of the Sun
  11. Stevie Wonder – As
  12. Druid Fluids – Jazzy
  13. Erykah Badu – Window Seat
  14. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Jamming
  15. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  16. Shuggie Otis – Inspiration Information
  17. Slum Village – Get Dis Money
  18. Big Sloe – Mouse in the House
  19. Ben Iota – Do Dat
  20. Thundercat – Them Changes
  21. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  22. Joni Mitchell – Coyote
  23. Tell Mama – Honey
  24. Axe & The Ivory – Strangers
  25. Eliza Dickson – Gold
