Reverb: 2025-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2025

  1. Halfway – The Palace
  2. Wilco – Kamera
  3. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  4. Rhys Howlett – Which Feta Is Better
  5. The Public Eye – Where Are You
  6. Jason Isbell – Bury Me
  7. Lily Seabird – Sweepstake
  8. Carolina Cotton w/ Bob Wills – You Always Keep Me In Hot Water
  9. The Beasts Of Bourbon – Hard For You
  10. Hoodoo Gurus – (Let’s All) Turn On
  11. The Scientists – Girl
  12. R.E.M. – (Don’t Go Back) To Rockville
  13. Ed Kuepper and Jim White – Year Of The Bloated Goat
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Audio File: 2025-05-14

Previous post

AdLib: 2025-05-14

Current track

Title

Artist