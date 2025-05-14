Reverb: 2025-05-14
Written by Playlist Robot on May 14, 2025
- Halfway – The Palace
- Wilco – Kamera
- Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
- Rhys Howlett – Which Feta Is Better
- The Public Eye – Where Are You
- Jason Isbell – Bury Me
- Lily Seabird – Sweepstake
- Carolina Cotton w/ Bob Wills – You Always Keep Me In Hot Water
- The Beasts Of Bourbon – Hard For You
- Hoodoo Gurus – (Let’s All) Turn On
- The Scientists – Girl
- R.E.M. – (Don’t Go Back) To Rockville
- Ed Kuepper and Jim White – Year Of The Bloated Goat