Reverb: 2025-04-30

- Marty Robbins – Red River Valley
- Sette Bello – Fault Line
- The Public Eye – Documentation
- Spencer P. Jones and The Nothing Butts – Only A Matter Of Time
- The Darling Downs – I’ll Always Be There
- Delivery – Digging The Hole
- Johnny Cash – I See A Darkness
- Michael Hurley – I Stole The Right To Live
- Harry Dean Stanton – Volver, Volver
- Lily Seabird – Harmonia
- Bonnie “Prince” Billy – Sometimes It’s Hard To Breathe
- Margo Price – Been To The Moonshine
- Foster Timms – The Man In The Moonshine
Reader's opinions