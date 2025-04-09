Reverb: 2025-04-09

  1. Fish Trap – Fidel Castro’s Last Cigar
  2. Sister Rosetta Tharpe – This Train
  3. The Black Sorrows – Livin Like Kings
  4. Sunrize Band – Land Rights
  5. John Hammond – You Know That’s Cold
  6. Lazy Eye – Don’t Call The Doctor
  7. Suzi Quatro – Hey Queenie
  8. Buena Vista Social Club – Dos Gardenias
  9. Jan Preston – Piano Boogie Woogie
  10. Black Slate – Amigo
  11. Sweet Honey In the Rock – Fulani Chant
  12. Peter Tosh – Don’t Look Back (You’ve Gotta Walk)
  13. The Mojos – Homegrown Sin
  14. Fiona Boys with Mookie Brill & Rich DelGrosso – Smokestack Lightning
  15. Joni Mitchell – Free Man In Paris
