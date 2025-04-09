Reverb: 2025-04-09

- Fish Trap – Fidel Castro’s Last Cigar
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe – This Train
- The Black Sorrows – Livin Like Kings
- Sunrize Band – Land Rights
- John Hammond – You Know That’s Cold
- Lazy Eye – Don’t Call The Doctor
- Suzi Quatro – Hey Queenie
- Buena Vista Social Club – Dos Gardenias
- Jan Preston – Piano Boogie Woogie
- Black Slate – Amigo
- Sweet Honey In the Rock – Fulani Chant
- Peter Tosh – Don’t Look Back (You’ve Gotta Walk)
- The Mojos – Homegrown Sin
- Fiona Boys with Mookie Brill & Rich DelGrosso – Smokestack Lightning
- Joni Mitchell – Free Man In Paris
Reader's opinions