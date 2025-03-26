Reverb: 2025-03-26
Written by Playlist Robot on March 26, 2025
- Desmond Dekker – The Isrelites
- Angel Melendes and the 911 – Ceresta Rosa
- joan armatrading – to be loved
- afrika mamas – imagine
- taj mahal trio – new hula blues
- jerry butler – respect
- pigram brothers – halfway hotel
- dave hole – my bird won’t sing
- cal williams jr – down in mississippi
- joni mitchell – taming the tiger
- natacha atlas – amulet
- harry manx – i’m sitting on top of the world
- ziggy marley – personal revolution
- herbie hancock – watermelon man