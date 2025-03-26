Reverb: 2025-03-26

Written by on March 26, 2025

  1. Desmond Dekker – The Isrelites
  2. Angel Melendes and the 911 – Ceresta Rosa
  3. joan armatrading – to be loved
  4. afrika mamas – imagine
  5. taj mahal trio – new hula blues
  6. jerry butler – respect
  7. pigram brothers – halfway hotel
  8. dave hole – my bird won’t sing
  9. cal williams jr – down in mississippi
  10. joni mitchell – taming the tiger
  11. natacha atlas – amulet
  12. harry manx – i’m sitting on top of the world
  13. ziggy marley – personal revolution
  14. herbie hancock – watermelon man
Audio File: 2025-03-26

