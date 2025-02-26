Reverb: 2025-02-26

Written by on February 26, 2025

  1. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  2. Mahlathini And The Mahotella Queens – Lilizela Mlilizeli
  3. Barbara Luna – America
  4. Ash Grunwald – Crossroads
  5. In Hearts Wake – Earthwalker
  6. Glenn Skuthorpe – Joe Black
  7. Electric Fields with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Anpuru Maau Kutjpa
  8. Marianne Faithfull – Before The Poison
  9. The Bluetones – Vampire
  10. Nadine Khouri – Surface Of The Sea
  11. Ella Fitzgerald – Baby, Won’t You Please Come Home
  12. Pink Martini – I’m Waiting For You To Come Back
  13. George – Fortunate Smile
  14. The Good Questions – Oblivion River
Audio File: 2025-02-26

AdLib: 2025-02-26

