Reverb: 2025-02-19

- Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
- The Delines – Don’t Miss Your Bus Lorraine
- Aerial Maps – Eucalyptus Road
- Magpie Diaries – History
- Steve Kilbey – Silver City Highway
- William Street Strikers – Dirty Little Monkey
- Dirty 3 w/ Cat Power – Great Waves
- Mt Morning – 13th Floor (Alabam)
- David Bridie – Sympathetic Martin
- Dave Rawlings Machine – To Be Young (Is To Be Sad Is To Be High)
- Swimsuit – One With The Birds
- Sette Bello – Wake Up The Dead
- Led Zepellin – Hot Dog
- Bob Dylan – Tangled Up In Blue
- F.A.B. – Happy People
