Reverb: 2025-02-19

Written by on February 19, 2025

  1. Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
  2. The Delines – Don’t Miss Your Bus Lorraine
  3. Aerial Maps – Eucalyptus Road
  4. Magpie Diaries – History
  5. Steve Kilbey – Silver City Highway
  6. William Street Strikers – Dirty Little Monkey
  7. Dirty 3 w/ Cat Power – Great Waves
  8. Mt Morning – 13th Floor (Alabam)
  9. David Bridie – Sympathetic Martin
  10. Dave Rawlings Machine – To Be Young (Is To Be Sad Is To Be High)
  11. Swimsuit – One With The Birds
  12. Sette Bello – Wake Up The Dead
  13. Led Zepellin – Hot Dog
  14. Bob Dylan – Tangled Up In Blue
  15. F.A.B. – Happy People
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Audio File: 2025-02-19

Previous post

AdLib: 2025-02-19

Current track

Title

Artist