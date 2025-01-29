Reverb: 2025-01-29

Written by on January 29, 2025

  1. Buddy Guy – Blues Don’t Lie
  2. The Meters – Doodle Loop (The World Is Little Bit Under The Weather)
  3. Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightnin’
  4. Ali Farka Toure – Savane
  5. Christine Anu – When It Rains
  6. The Black Sorrows – Livin The Blues
  7. North Mississippi Allstars – Peaches
  8. Gary Clark Jr – Down To Ride
  9. James Brown – Willow Weep For Me
  10. Don Morrison – Open Road
  11. Harry Manx – Sittin’ On Top Of The World
  12. Zakiya Hooker – Stones In My Passway
  13. Curtis Mayfield – Summer Hot
  14. Aretha Franklin – Dr. Feelgood (Love Is A Serious Business)
  15. James Brown – That’s Life
  16. Lilly & The Drum – Buried In Blue
