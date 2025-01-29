Reverb: 2025-01-29

- Buddy Guy – Blues Don’t Lie
- The Meters – Doodle Loop (The World Is Little Bit Under The Weather)
- Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightnin’
- Ali Farka Toure – Savane
- Christine Anu – When It Rains
- The Black Sorrows – Livin The Blues
- North Mississippi Allstars – Peaches
- Gary Clark Jr – Down To Ride
- James Brown – Willow Weep For Me
- Don Morrison – Open Road
- Harry Manx – Sittin’ On Top Of The World
- Zakiya Hooker – Stones In My Passway
- Curtis Mayfield – Summer Hot
- Aretha Franklin – Dr. Feelgood (Love Is A Serious Business)
- James Brown – That’s Life
- Lilly & The Drum – Buried In Blue
